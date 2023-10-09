'Why is she always drunk?': Kamala's cackle emerges in curious outburst

Joe Biden is facing a tidal wave of questions about his mental abilities following a years-long series of verbal and mental stumbles, including where he couldn't accurately identify his own grandchildren and he called on a member of Congress who was dead.

He's nearly 81 years old and in some cases, during public appearances, he simply gives up on trying to finish a thought, and then wanders around trying to get off stage.

But it now is his vice president, Kamala Harris, whose behavior is grabbing attention.

Kamala Harris laughs hysterically after claiming Biden-Harris policies are "POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!" "We just need to let everybody know who brought it to 'em. Ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/Mg2ilPTm9h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2023

It comes as she spoke to a fall meeting of the Democratic National Committee in St. Louis, and she was asked about the nation's stumbling economy, which analysts have predicted could lead to a Great Depression as early as next year. It's already produced inflation as high as 9.1% for Americans.



She insisted the policies of the Biden administration are "POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!"

A commentary at BizPacReview, however, raised serious questions.

"Vice President Kamala Harris once again inexplicably burst into hysterical laughter when nothing obvious was funny, giving rise to questions of whether she was high on something," the commentary noted.

"Harris’s latest episode took place during the Democratic National Committee’s fall meeting in St. Louis on Friday when she was asked about the current state of the economy, definitely not a laughing matter for ordinary Americans who have been crushed by sustained inflation since the dynamic due took office."

The "broke into a shrill, high-pitched laugh reminiscent of the Joker in a Batman movie," it said.

"One conservative columnist described Harris’s laughter as 'some deranged mix of The Joker and Dr. Evil' in one of the more charitable observations as X users took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to share their takes."

Other comments, "Wonder if she accidentally inhaled some type of narcotic?"

"Why is she always drunk?"

"Is she on drugs?"

"I really believe she's high most of the time."

"Prozac, Paxil, Zoloft, Celexa, Lexapro, which or all?"

"I can conclude only that she's high and possibly snacks on paint chips and crayons?"

A commentary at RedState.com said the clip "emerged showing her devolving into a hysterical laughing fit that left people wondering whether she was high."

It continued, "Weird, absurd laughter, often at the most inappropriate times, has become a staple of her tenure, as has her complete inability to understand any issue she's discussing. Is it any wonder Democrats wake up in cold sweats just thinking about her having to be the 2024 nominee? She's so terrible that they would rather prop up a man who is clearly senile rather than give her a shot."

And at HeadlineUSA came the note that a headline on her appearance was, "People Wonder If Kamala Harris Was High After Hysterical Laughing Fit."

It said, "This would not mark the first time Harris has faced scrutiny for her peculiar laughter."

