The America-hating, pro-Hamas congresswomen

By Robert Knight

The left is becoming unhinged and exposed.

During Hamas’ murderous invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, and her group of America-hating congresswomen actually sided with Hamas.

Re. Rashid Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, called for Israel to end its “occupation of Palestine” and for the U.S. to stop aiding Israel.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democrat who has called Israel “evil,” said that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had called all Palestinians “human animals,” even though he was clearly referring only to the Hamas terrorists who had committed unspeakable atrocities.

It was a prevarication right up there with President Biden falsely accusing former President Donald Trump of calling neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville, Virginia, “very fine people.”

In July, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called Israel a “racist state.”

Brainwashed students across the United States are demonstrating in favor of murdering Jews. When you carry a sign celebrating Hamas and its bloody terrorist agenda, that’s what you’re doing, whatever your “good intentions.”

One by one, however, America’s malcontents are being outed for the frauds they are.

Ms. Jayapal, for example, had to make a sort of apology a couple of days after slamming Israel.

The Biden administration, which has lied to us for more than 2½ years about the border being secure, has finally figured out that 7 million or 8 million migrants entering the country illegally is enough. This revelation came only after public officials in New York, Washington and other Democratic cities began squealing.

The administration has decided that building the “racist” wall and reinstating Remain in Mexico and other policies that President Donald Trump used effectively to secure the border might be worth doing after all.

Then there’s Ibram X. Kendi. He’s the media darling who has channeled his rage against White people, capitalism and the United States into a full-blown grievance industry.

Mr. Kendi’s works, such as “How to Be an Anti-Racist,” are standard fare on any critical race theory reading list, and he is in great demand as a speaker on college campuses. He has made millions shaking down guilty White liberal donors for his Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University.

Now we learn that he has managed to squander nearly $50 million, apparently without much effect. If you ask where the money went, you’re a racist. The racist university is now asking.

Likewise, the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation has come under fire over lavish expenditures, including a $6 million house in Los Angeles.

Three leftist women, two of whom identify as lesbians, founded Black Lives Matter in 2013. Proudly Marxist, they had advocated the destruction of the nuclear family before that item was scrubbed from their website.

BLM picked up speed after the Ferguson, Missouri, race riots in 2014. They pushed the false “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative, which was disproved in a jury trial that exonerated the police officer.

After George Floyd’s murder, BLM and antifa protests and violence shook more than 200 cities in 2020.

Leading the “defund the police” movement, the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation raked in $90 million in donations that year and “spent about 30 million of that by February of 2021,” according to NPR.

In April 2021, the New York Post reported that BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors owned four houses, including a $1.4 million property near Malibu, California. She denied using any BLM funds but resigned from the foundation.

The BBC reported that “Facebook banned users from sharing the story, citing privacy concerns, and a black journalist said he was locked out of his Twitter account after he posted the article.”

Nothing spoils a good “oppressor vs. oppressed” narrative like revealing a curious spending pattern.

Shocking misrepresentations are not confined to wars, money and race.

The dishonest transgender movement is generating pushback, especially from parents groups like Moms for Liberty, but the lunacy lives on.

In July, a biological man was crowned Miss Netherlands and will compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

In late September, Portugal did the same thing. So when the 72nd edition of the pageant occurs on Nov. 18 in El Salvador, it will have two gowned contestants with Y chromosomes.

While all this dishonesty in the public record might strike some as an absurd sideshow, it has real consequences.

More children are becoming convinced they are the “wrong” sex and are being subjected to life-altering, irreversible treatments.

Crime is skyrocketing in cities that embraced the “defund the police” movement.

Illegal aliens and the homeless are overwhelming cities that thought putting out a welcome mat was a good idea.

And, for years, leftists have told us that Hamas was not a terrorist group and that they could live in peace alongside Israel.

Some lies have unacceptably high costs.

Note: This column first appeared at The Washington Times.

Robert Knight is a columnist for The Washington Times. His website is roberthknight.com.