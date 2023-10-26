American oligarchy: Meet the billionaires behind the Biden presidency

(BREITBART) -- Joe Biden is the quintessential oligarch. He has empowered America’s moneyed elite, and they have empowered him. Biden’s 2020 campaign was the first to raise over $1 billion. Democrats raised $600 million more in “dark money” than Republicans in 2020. Look for those numbers to explode even higher in 2024.

It is important to understand a key principle in modern Democratic politics: if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. Today, it’s Joe Biden’s table, and he’s happy to provide the entertainment.

Remember, unlike Joe Biden, all of these oligarchs are good with money. They aren’t giving away tens of millions of dollars out of the goodness of their heart. They want something in return. In each and every case, Joe Biden serves a purpose for them — maybe many purposes.

Let’s meet Joe’s billionaire cabinet:

Read the full story ›