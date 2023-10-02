Analysis shows Rep. Bowman could get decades in jail for pulling fire alarm

The member of Congress who interrupted official congressional proceedings by pulling a fire alarm during a critical session over keeping the government open could get decades in prison, according to an analysis.

The Washington Examiner has documented that Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, could face three different charges.

He pulled the fire alarm during House proceedings, interrupting the official business of Congress.

He was seen on security footage pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building as Democrats looked to stall a vote on the clean continuing resolution put on the floor by Republicans.

He claimed he thought it was a switch that would "open a door."

The report explained one offense could be a false report of an emergency, which under D.C. law is a misdemeanor that carries a punishment of six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The report explained the second is more serious, a felony: "Falsely pulling a fire alarm could also constitute illegal obstruction of congressional proceedings, a felony under federal law 18 U.S.C. § 1505. The felony is punishable by no more than five years."

Then there's the third, "an obstruction of justice charge under D.C. law, which includes 'corruptly, or by threats of force, any way obstructs or impedes or endeavors to obstruct or impede the due administration of justice in any official proceeding.'"

The report said that carries a maximum penalty of no more than 30 years.

"If he received the highest sentence, Bowman could spend 35 years and 6 months in jail if the sentence is given consecutively," the report said.

Multiple observers have equated the incident to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, for which hundreds of people have been charged with many crimes, even though many of them entered the Capitol building while security officers held doors open for them.

The Examiner noted Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.,called Bowman an "insurrectionist," which is what Democrats have labeled the Jan. 6 protesters.

President Donald Trump said Bowman should suffer the same consequences as those charged for the Jan. 6 events.

According to Just the News, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wants the Department of Justice to prosecute Bowman for interrupting official proceedings.

"Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon building this afternoon and interrupted the official proceedings of the House as Republicans worked to keep the government open," she wrote on social media. "I’m calling on the DOJ to prosecute him using the same law they used to prosecute J6 defendants for interfering with an official proceeding."

The Western Journal noted Bowman, a member of the far-left progressive “squad,” also could be expelled from Congress.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said she was introducing a resolution to do just that.

Another proposal would formally censure Bowman.

