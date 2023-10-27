Appeals court blocks state law keeping boys out of girls' school bathrooms

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

A federal court blocked an Idaho law on Thursday that would prevent male students from using female bathrooms and locker rooms, according to the Idaho Capital Sun.

Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ legal activist group, sued in July to block Senate Bill 1100, which was slated to go into effect Nov. 3, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to temporarily block the law comes after Lambda Legal appealed a district court’s Oct. 12 decision to deny a preliminary injunction.

TRENDING: AP's betrayal of truth

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“This ruling is a relief not only for our clients but transgender students across Idaho, that they will be spared the indignity, stigma, and profound harm of this cruel and unconstitutional law as they go about their day at school,” Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Peter Renn said in a press release.

The injunction stops the state government from enforcing the law until the appeals court reviews the ruling for the preliminary injunction request, according to the Idaho Capital Sun.

Lambda Legal represents the Boise High School’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance and a transgender child in the case, according to court documents. The lawsuit alleges that the bill violates the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Should boys have access to girls' bathrooms? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

Public school restrooms and locker rooms that are accessible by multiple people at the same time must be for use by “male persons only or female persons only,” according to the bill. The law allows students to sue schools that violated the law for a minimum of $5,000 for each instance that a student encounters someone of the opposite sex in the facilities.

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill in March banning male students from female bathrooms. Students in California protested a transgender bathroom law that allows students to use the bathroom of their choice in May.

Lambda Legal did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!