Archdiocese of blue city files for bankruptcy, braces for expected wave of sex abuse lawsuits

(THE BLAZE) – The Archdiocese of Baltimore made an announcement on Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. This comes after the institution expects to face dozens of sex abuse lawsuits.

Archbishop William Lori said that the religious organization's decision would allow "the Archdiocese both to equitably compensate victim-survivors of child sexual abuse and ensure the local Church can continue its mission and ministries."

"I acknowledge that no apology, compensation, or knowledge of our present-day accountability measures will necessarily lead to healing for victim survivors, nor repair the harm they suffered," Lori wrote. "To be sure, conversations with victim-survivors have taught me that neither I nor the Archdiocese can undo what was taken from them. At the same time, the Church cannot and will not abandon its moral responsibility to assist victims and accompany them on their journeys."

