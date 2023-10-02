Beer can featuring Trump's mugshot shatters company record in just 12 hours

(FOX BUSINESS) – Ultra Right, the beer brand that launched as a "woke-free" Bud Light beer alternative, raked in half a million dollars in just 12 hours after it released a special edition can that featured the historic mugshot of former President Trump.

The first ever mugshot of a former president was taken of Trump in August after he was indicted in Georgia on 13 charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Seth Weathers, CEO of Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, responded shortly after Trump's mugshot went viral by launching a limited-edition collector's can in opposition to the charges made against the former president, who is seeking re-election in 2024. The can will no longer be sold after Oct. 1.

