The biblical origins of Arab barbarism against Israel

By now even the ambulatory comatose are aware that Israel suffered an unprovoked attack at approximately 6:30 a.m. the morning of the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. The massive surprise terrorist strike was called Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, boasted Mohammed Deif, head of the Qassam Brigades, laughably called the military wing of Hamas.

The international community offered condemnation of the terrorist attacks. The United States and Britain immediately pledged to support Tel Aviv's efforts. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered to send "diplomatic or security support."

However, true to their depraved pedigree, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian representative at the U.N., argued the international community should not encourage Israel to wage a war on Gaza as it would fuel the cycle of violence.

Before I get to why there is hope for these progeny of Ishmael, permit me to share a couple observations as a type of propaedeutic specific to them.

First of all, Mansour speaks typical of his kind and the anarchistic neo-Leninist Alinskyites. Not only have they near non-existent memory-spans, but they also have even less propensity for truth telling on any quantifiable level.

Mansour's veiled threat in his reference to "fueling the cycle of violence" is worthy of scorn and the harshest response capable by Israeli Defense Forces. Mercy is not viewed, as grace by these Arabs; to them it is viewed as weakness to be exploited.

This is the great mistake the world makes with these people, and it's also why only the most severe response to any atrocity committed by them is a sufficient message of disapproval.

You cannot fully understand the motivation for the lies and matchless dishonesty of these people unless you first understand their historical roots found in Scripture. The reference to Ishmael being a "wild man" by the Angel of the Lord in Genesis 16:12 (KJV) is literally translated in the Hebrew: A wild-ass man, i.e., a wild ass of a man who along with his descendants resembles the wild ass.

He is prophesied to have his hand(s) raised against every man, which is descriptive of the rude, turbulent and plundering character of the Arabs. (Jamieson-Fausset-Brown Bible Commentary.)

He is a man like a wild ass, fierce and untamed, and unsettled in his habitation; or a creature living in deserts and mountains, warlike and violent, exercising himself continually in hunting beasts and oppressing men. He will provoke and injure all that converse with him, and thereby will multiply his enemies.

This is the unspoken factual truth about Ishmael and the origin of the demonic barbarism of his modern-day progeny. As I wrote May 25, 2004, in a piece titled: "Peaceful Religion Is Not Spelled I-s-l-a-m":

Certainly there are those within Islam who do not subscribe to the atrocities I am about to discuss, but their peaceful practice of Islam doesn't make [Islam] a peaceful religion. Professor Moshe Sharon of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem writes: "Islam was born with the idea that it should rule the world … Judaism speaks about national salvation – namely that at the end of the story, when the world becomes a better place, Israel will be in its own land, ruled by its own king and serving God. Christianity speaks about the idea that every single person in the world can be saved from his sins, while Islam speaks about ruling the world … quoting a verse in English … 'Allah sent Mohammed with the true religion so that it should rule over all the religions.' The idea, then, is not that the whole world would become a Muslim world at this time, but that the whole world would be subdued under the rule of Islam … Wherever you have Islam, you will have war. It grows out of the attitude of Islamic civilization. "Consider: There are about 400 recognized terrorist groups in the world. Over 90 percent of these are Islamist groups. Over 90 percent of the current world fighting involves Islamist terror movements. Islam religiously motivates the vast majority of world terrorism. "This includes Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Lebanon, Indonesia, all of the Emirates, Sudan, Philippines, India, Libya, Algeria, Malaysia, Spain, Morocco, Yemen, Syria, Tunisia, Jordan and, finally, what they call the 'occupied territory' – Israel."

This is evidenced in the dishonest doublespeak Mansour's satanic associates spit and blather. It works because those like Obama-Biden not only support their actions, but they're as wicked as the "wild-ass men."

This would not have happened under President Trump's watch. President Reagan was able to free the Americans held hostage by Iran for 444 days shortly after defeating Carter to win the presidency.

But, under spineless sympathizers like Obama and Biden they send shipments of billions of dollars to the terrorists, which make them complicit in the global terrorism carried out by "wild-ass men."

These Bedouin terrorists are today and have been since the going out of Ishmael and his mother, Hagar, into the wilderness, nothing more and nothing less than as Keil and Delitzsch wrote in their Biblical Commentary on the Old Testament: "The figure of an onager, that wild and untameable animal, roaming at its will in the desert."

These people hate Jews, because they still believe in the condensed version, that Ishmael was cheated by Isaac.

This explains why you discover Jewish people living on an uncharted heretofore-undiscovered island and within 24 hours of discovery Arabs would show up claiming it belongs to them. And you can bet that traitorous sympathizers like Obama et al. would show with the rest of whatever part of Saddam Hussein's money hasn't been splurged and/or American taxpayer money.

But, as I alluded to earlier in this article; Arabs are not without hope; because Jesus Christ died for them just as He did for "whosoever believeth in Him."

