Biden admits Trump was right about border wall, restarts some work

President Donald Trump wasted no time this week responding to confirmation that the Joe Biden administration was waiving a number of federal laws to restart construction work on a border wall at America’s southern edge.

He said Biden needs simply to “go back to Trump policies.”

As president, he directed the creation of several hundred miles of new border barriers to slow down the trafficking of illegal aliens into the United States. Biden, on taking office, immediately trashed all of Trump’s programs, and since then the flood has turned into millions of illegal aliens now in the U.S., to the point multiple cities are unable to fully cope with their demands.

It was Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose tenure has been battered by those floods of illegals, who announced the administration was waiving 26 federal laws to allow construction of several miles of border wall in Texas.

The DHS posted word on the U.S. Federal Registry to allow work to begin in Starr County, Texas, part of a busy Border Patrol sector seeing “high illegal entry.”

”There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas,” Mayorkas said, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Biden previously had condemned border barriers, following his demand on his first day in office that “building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution.”

Has Biden changed his mind about the border wall because an election is coming up?

Trump explained, “Biden sees our country is being invaded. What is he going to do about the 15 million people from prisons, from mental institutions, insane asylums, and terrorists that have already come into our country?”

A statement from the Trump campaign said, “President Trump is always right.”

Government reports reveal that some 245,000 illegal aliens have been counted in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, which includes Starr County, through just the first eight months of this year.

The waivers will eliminate the need for compliance with laws like the Clean Air Act, Safe Drinking Water Act and Endangered Species Act to allow construction.

During the Trump administration, about 450 miles of barriers were built along the southwest border between 2017 and January 2021.

”After years of denying that a border wall and other physical barriers are effective, the DHS announcement represents a sea change in the administration's thinking: A secure wall is an effective tool for maintaining control of our borders,” Dan Stein, of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, said in a statement.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported the Biden administration already was working to fill “gaps” in the southern border wall in Arizona, even while quietly “disposing” of materials the Trump administration had obtained and set aside for the work.

”Everything to complete the wall was already in place on the ground and purchased and now they have gone out and redesigned the enclosures for the gaps. This is an example of government waste at its finest,” Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told the DCNF in August.

Biden’s officials repeatedly have claimed that they are “stopping” the flow of illegals, even though the numbers have surged over and over under their plans.

