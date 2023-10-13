Biden given another brief respite from court crackdown on his censorship program

Joe Biden has been given another brief respite from a federal court crackdown on his scheming with social media companies to censor the ideas he dislikes.

The Daily Caller News Foundation revealed that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday granted another short stay.

It, for now, blocks an injunction that will halt Biden from "encouraging" social media companies to censor speech.

It was confirmed during Biden's administration, and especially during election periods, that Biden's bureaucrats had multiple channels to various foundations. They would complain to those foundations about ideas he refused to tolerate, and then those foundations would complain to social media corporations until those comments were censored.

It was set up like this because the Biden administration directly censoring ideas violates the Constitution.

Alito's decision blocks, temporarily, the injunction originally issued by District of Louisiana Judge Terry A. Doughty. The new deadline is October 20.

The justices now have more time to consider the Biden administration’s request for a longer stay on the injunction and to take up the case.

Doughty's original order found Biden's plan akin to an "Orwellian Ministry of Truth."

Reuters reported the case was launched by the Republican attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana and a group of social media users.

They accused federal officials of unlawfully helping suppress conservative-leaning speech on major social media platforms, such as Meta's Facebook, Alphabet's YouTube and X, formerly called Twitter.

Democrats repeatedly have called for more censorship of speech with which they disagree. They claim to be opposing "misinformation," "disinformation" and "malinformation," but essentially their targets are ideas that do not align with their party's talking points.

The subjects of that "information" have ranged from election fraud and faulty COVID "vaccines" to Biden family corruption and more.

Just days earlier, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had expanded it's original decision to allow Doughty's injunction to stand, adding the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to the preliminary injunction in Missouri v. Biden.

Other agencies already barred from the censorship campaigns include the White House, the Surgeon General's office, CDC and FBI.

