Biden giving $3.5 billion to grid projects that benefit pro-Democrat union

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration is spending nearly $3.5 billion to upgrade the nation’s electric grid, and many of the supported projects will involve a labor union that has donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates and organizations, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced Wednesday.

Allocated via the bipartisan infrastructure law of 2021, the $3.46 billion will further part of President Joe Biden’s pro-union green infrastructure agenda, a key pillar of “Bidenomics,” and will go toward supporting 58 projects across 44 states that intend to make the power grid more resilient in the face of extreme weather events, according to the DOE. Many of the projects that will receive funding from the DOE will be done in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), a labor union which has donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates and organizations in recent election cycles, according to OpenSecrets.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Extreme weather events fueled by climate change will continue to strain the nation’s aging transmission systems, but President Biden’s Investing in America agenda will ensure America’s power grid can provide reliable, affordable power,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said of the funding. “Today’s announcement represents the largest-ever direct investment in critical grid infrastructure, supporting projects that will harden systems, improve energy reliability and affordability—all while generating union jobs for highly skilled workers.

TRENDING: 'Knowingly false': Biden claims about classified documents 'a lie'

The DOE’s funding also aligns with the Biden administration’s Justice40 initiative, which means that 40% of the spending’s benefits will flow to historically “disadvantaged communities,” according to the DOE.

About 75% of the projects covered by this funding are in partnership with the IBEW, according to the DOE. In the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, the union and its affiliates gave more than $9.3 million to Democratic candidates and organizations combined, according to OpenSecrets. The union also lobbied the federal government extensively in 2021 on the infrastructure law which is providing the funding for the project, according to OpenSecrets.

The IBEW gave the Democrat-aligned Senate Majority PAC more than $3.1 million for the 2020 cycle, and it gave the Democratic National Committee Services Corp $670,000 combined in the 2020 and 2022 cycles, according to Open Secrets.

IBEW is also a member of the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), a large coalition of labor unions that officially endorsed Biden’s 2020 campaign and has already endorsed his 2024 reelection bid.

Will this $3.5 billion actually be used to upgrade the grid? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

The funding is under the purview of the DOE’s $10.5 billion Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program, which bankrolls projects to adapt “the electric grid to reduce impacts of natural disasters and extreme weather worsened by climate change,” while also boosting grid flexibility, efficiency and reliability by focusing on developing more solar, wind and other green energy sources, according to the DOE.

Some projects that will receive backing from the DOE’s announced funding include wildfire assessment and resilience upgrades in Midwestern and Western states prone to forest fires, emergency “microgrids” in Michigan and two initiatives in Louisiana to enhance protection of “disadvantaged communities” in extreme weather events like hurricanes, according to the DOE.

The White House, the DOE and IBEW did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!