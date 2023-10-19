Biden insists Hamas needs to learn to 'shoot straight'

Not even two weeks after Hamas terrorists slaughtered upward of 1,300 Israeli civilians, by burning whole families alive and beheading babies, and just days after there was an explosion at a Gaza hospital that the terrorists blamed on an Israeli rocket attack, Joe Biden is warning the terror group to learn to "shoot straight."

The explosion at the Gaza hospital actually was, evidence shows, a misfired rocket fired by terrorists that was intended to hit Israel.

And the New York Post documented Biden's reaction.

On a stopover in Germany on the way back home from a visit to Israel, he said, "I’m not suggesting that Hamas deliberately did it. It’s that old thing: Gotta learn how to shoot straight."

He continued, "It’s not the first time that Hamas has launched something that didn’t function very well."

Biden was the key instigator behind his administration's renewal of funding for Hamas, after the administration of President Donald Trump halted it over concerns the American dollars were being used for terror.

Hamas had claimed that an explosion at the hospital, which turned out to be in its parking lot, actually killed 500. The claims sparked riots across the Middle East but actually the errant rocket from Gaza likely didn't kill any.

The Israeli government blamed the Hamas ally, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, for the rocket.

In fact, a recording of a telephone call apparently between two members of Hamas has been released by Israeli intelligence.

In it one terrorist says, "They are saying [the rocket] belongs to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It's from us?"

The other responds, "It looks like it. … It misfired and fell on them. ... God bless, couldn't it have found another place to explode?"

A recording of a conversation between Hamas operatives regarding the Islamic Jihad failed rocket launch on the hospital pic.twitter.com/voy6ToQvyN — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 18, 2023

The conversation also reveals that the rocket intended for Israel was fired from a launcher in a cemetery adjacent to the hospital, which is a common practice of Hamas terror: to locate weaponry in or near hospitals, residential communities or other places where civilians are positioned as shields to protect the terrorists' military.

A report in the Washington Examiner explained Israel is saying the audio "is proof Israel was not to blame for the deadly bombing of a Gaza hospital."

The strike, on Tuesday, prompted Hamas to claim that 500 people had died.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the IDF, explained Hamas knew the strike came from Gaza "but sought to capitalize on the immediate outrage of a hospital getting hit and the significant casualty count, though he said it inflated it," the report said.

"According to our intelligence, Hamas checked the reports, understood it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that had misfired, and decided to launch a global media campaign to hide what really happened. They went as far as inflating the number of casualties. They understood, with absolute certainty, that it was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad that damaged the hospital," he charged.

He explained, "Analysis of our aerial footage confirms that there was no direct hit of the hospital itself. The only location damaged is outside the hospital in the parking lot where we can see signs of burning; no cratering and no structural damage to nearby buildings."

Further, he said, "It is common for rockets that are fired at Israel to land short and fall inside Gaza. These rockets fall short of Israel and have caused Palestinian casualties. During this war, we have counted approximately 450 rockets that misfired and fell inside Gaza. Palestinian civilians pay the price."

Hamas and the PIJ both are offshoots from the Muslim Brotherhood's Palestinian branch and are dedicated to the destruction of Israel.

