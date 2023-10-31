Biden rattles nuke saber with PR stunt

Team Biden wants to spend more money. He wants to spend kilotons of it. At least that is what a Department of Defense press release said the day before Halloween.

Biden wants Congress to fund a massive new nuclear-weapons program.

The announcement comes at a time when the world has dismissed the United States as a reliable partner, Joe Biden is recognized as a cut and run president, and the political polls indicate voters are ready to permanently send him to his Delaware basement.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The assertion the U.S. is going to build a bigger and more destructive nuclear bomb is worthless when we have a commander in chief that spends his time trying to find his sippy cup.

TRENDING: Demonstrators disrupt Congress to demand punishment for Israel

The assertion comes when Joe Biden's demand for more than $100 billion to fund two wars, one of his own making in Ukraine and one to protect Israel from Islamic radicals, is in trouble in Congress. The Biden equivocation there was the linking of Ukraine and Israel.

This Department of Defense announcement smells like a political ploy to manufacture a political image of a president "in charge" and with America's interest at heart.

Will the world's biggest bomb stop the worldwide invasion of America across its southern border?

Will this political weapon scare off Vladimir Putin and send him packing from Ukraine?

Will this America's newest and biggest nuclear weapon keep China away from Tiawan?

Will Iran renounce its goal of domination of the Middle East, or the elimination of Christian civilization?

DOD is reaching for the moon here. How will building a bigger nuclear weapon "reduce global nuclear threats"? Linking that statement to the detection of underground nuclear testing is just silly, but that is precisely what DOD did.

Remember when North Korea set off a small nuclear device beneath a remote mountain? We immediately knew where and how big, and told the world about it. The USGS can detect a tiny earthquake anywhere in the world. With rampant inflation and predictions of an economic collapse making headlines, do we need to refine detection?

The manufactured quotes in this news release are insulting. It is a reminder of the insulting government promotion of the "Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty" cited in the release. All the world powers necessary to make that document real, ignored it.

China ignore it. Pakistan ignore it. North Korea ignored it too, as did Iran. Nuclear states Pakistan, North Korea and Israel, even Egypt ignore it.

And now, Joe Biden has announced a new a bigger nuclear weapon which, according to the test ban treaty the U.S. did sign, will never be tested?

This smacks of "my dad can beat up your dad" diplomacy by the weakest president in the history of the Republic.

DOD assures us the biggie bomb will be delivered by modern aircraft rather than biplanes. Ask yourself, if it would not fit in the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet, why build it?

Mr. Pentagon guy concludes the bigger bomb is "a reasonable step to manage the challenges of a high dynamic security environment." Huh? Nobody talks like that. That spokesman must have an advanced college degree in bovine excrement.

If faced with nuclear war, America needs to be able to kill the enemy and destroy his military. America also needs a president who can make decisions, and a military command structure that is focused upon the business of war, not the sexual orientation of its soldiers.

This appears to be more "image making" and "perception." It is a "sending a message" public relations move by the deep state bureaucrats who have staked their future on an old man. A "he is risen" campaign is not going to perpetuate the Biden presidency or the Democratic Party.

The Biden presidency is destroying freedom in America, and by extension, American itself. So the Department of Defense "build a bigger bomb" press release boils down to deflect, deflect, deflect.

Does it make any difference if we die in a bigger and better nuclear explosion, an explosion 24 times larger than the bombs dropped in Japan? The size of the explosion is irrelevant. Dead is dead.

There perhaps is no better illustration that elections have consequences than this PR stunt by the manipulative Joe Biden. Unfortunately, it was partially successful, as it made headlines at a time when the state of Israel is fighting for its existence and the president is fumbling the U.S. response.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!