Biden's green agenda makes every part of owning a home more expensive

Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s climate proposals will substantially increase average Americans’ home expenses for purchases like appliances, according to data from the Alliance For Consumers (AFC).

The financial burden of the Biden administration’s policies targeting household appliances totals $9,166 in new costs for average Americans per home, according to the AFC. The Biden administration has set its sights on a number of appliances to regulate as a part of its green agenda, including gas furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners and more, in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions.

TRENDING: Home invader in underwear yells 'Free Palestine' after entering U.S. home of Jewish family

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Any government-imposed efficiency mandate creates a burden for American families and businesses for many reasons,” Jack Spencer, a senior research fellow for energy and environmental policy in the Center for Energy, Climate and Environment at The Heritage Foundation, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “First, it removes economic flexibility. While some families and businesses may prefer to pay more up front to achieve longer-term savings, others may decide that their limited financial resources would be better applied to other priorities, like food or housing. Second, by mandating that Americans purchase certain products, such policies undermine the incentive for firms to produce efficient products at competitive prices.”

The Biden administration introduced a new rule in July that would mandate higher efficiency standards for water heaters that use heat pumps, which would require new gas heat pumps to use condensing technology to meet the standards. The higher efficiency standards would force families to purchase a more expansive model, totaling around $2,800, according to the AFC.

In February, the Department of Energy proposed a rule that would create efficiency standards for newly manufactured gas stoves after the administration considered banning them outright in January. Efficiency standards will cost the average consumer an extra $494 to retrofit their existing gas stove, according to the AFC.

Are Biden's home regulations expensive? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“As more of these efficiency mandates take effect, the prices of new and existing housing will just continue to increase,” Spencer told the DCNF. “One of the perverse outcomes will be the impact on low-income families. Not only do low-income families have less disposable income to pay for Biden’s green agenda, but they will be hit harder by it. That’s because older homes tend to be less efficient. That means it will cost substantially more to retrofit them to meet the standards.”

The Environmental Protection Agency took aim at refrigerators and air conditioners earlier in October, phasing out the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in the devices. On the same day, the administration proposed action against HFCs in 40 different types of foams, aerosols, refrigeration equipment, air conditioning and heat pumps in order to encourage greener options.

The extra costs to obtain an air-conditioning unit without the banned substances would set an average American back around $1,100 to refill traditional air conditioning units, according to the AFC.

The Biden administration took aim at dishwashers in July, looking to change the current standard limit of 5 gallons of water per cycle to just 3.2 gallons of water per cycle. The proposed changes could prevent effective flushing of food particles, initiating drainage issues costing $50 to $400 to repair following a clog, according to the AFC.

The president has also announced ambitious plans for half of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, which could further raise costs as manufacturers prioritize more costly electric vehicles (EV). EVs can cost as much as $10,000 morethan an equivalent vehicle with an internal combustion engine.

“So are there any upsides? Absolutely not. At least not in terms of benefits for everyday Americans,” Spencer told the DCNF. “I suppose the bureaucrats who are empowered and the firms who capture market share as a result of the regulation benefit. Absolutely, Americans should be concerned about being forced by government to purchase products that they don’t want. Whether it’s EVs, or appliances, or how energy is produced, we see local, state, and federal government.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the DCNF.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!