Biden's new 'rule' would force government thought on millions

China is well known for dictating what people think. Or at least what they say the think. A statement of a wrong belief can bring on trouble quickly.

Now Joe Biden's administration is preparing to take a major step in the same direction, with a plan by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to dictate how transgenderism and abortion are addressed in the workplace.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Through its rule-making process, the EEOC is preparing to identify the simple "voicing of opposition to abortion or contraception as policy matters" as "workplace harassment."

TRENDING: Israel delays invasion so U.S. can rush air defense to Mideast

Or "failing to refer to an employee or a co-worker by their preferred pronouns."

A report in Decision Magazine explains how Biden's strategy is to force all workplaces to become "woke," or adopt the leftist social ideologies that Biden's administration chooses to endorse.

The report explains that conservative and faith-based groups are alarmed at the prospect Biden's plans will violate their free speech rights, and offend their business management plans.

Public comments on the idea are being accepted by the EEOC through Nov. 1.

Is the government forcing transgenderism and abortion on everyone? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

According to the Family Research Council, the report said, the plan "would undermine sex-segregated spaces and stifle free speech in the workplace on topics such as abortion and gender identity ideology by expanding the definition of what constitutes 'workplace harassment.' Under the guidance, members of the workforce who are pro-life or who do not hold to the tenets of gender identity ideology could be found guilty of harassment for expressing or living in accordance with their views."

Tyler O'Neil, of the Daily Signal at the Heritage Foundation, said the result would be that Biden would "thousands of small business owners out of business because they refuse to kowtow to the administration’s new speech codes."

The FRC said Biden's plan also would make it "harassment" for a company to maintain "separate bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers for men and women on the basis of sex rather than 'gender identity'"

The organization continued, "The government should not be able to force speech by requiring preferred pronoun usage.

"Creating sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers for those of the opposite sex is a commonsense safety and privacy measure meant to protect people, especially women and children. It is not harassment. And the ability to express one’s opinions, even on hot-button topics such as abortion or contraception, is a constitutionally protected right that extends to the workplace."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!