Biden's plan to make home appliances worse – and cost more!

In what has been likened to a war on consumers – by making their appliances cost more and perform worse – it appears that your electric toothbrush still might be safe.

For now.

But few other appliances found in American households are.

A new report from Just the News gives a "partial" list of those items being targeted by Joe Biden.

They include:

Gas stoves

Ovens

Clothes washers

Refrigerators

Refrigerator freezers

Freezers

Air conditioners

Dishwashers

Pool pumps

Battery chargers

Ceiling fans

Dehumidifiers

Microwave ovens

Portable electric spas

Air compressors

The report confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who recently was in the news for allowing a staff member to park a gas-powered car at an EV charging station to save the spot so her entourage of electric cars wouldn't have to wait in line, at one point announced that the Biden administration had taken 110 actions on energy efficiency standards in 2022 alone.

And there was the threat of more to come.

One recent order involves gas-powered furnaces.

But Fox News reported, "According to the current federal Unified Agenda, a government-wide, semiannual list that highlights regulations agencies plan to propose or finalize within the next 12 months, the Biden administration is additionally moving forward with rules impacting dozens more appliances."

And Fox Digital charged, "Over the last several months, the Department of Energy (DOE) has unveiled standards to make various appliances…more efficient, and experts have said this would worsen product quality and lead to higher prices."

Ben Lieberman of the Competitive Enterprise Institute said in that report, "It's just spreading to more and more appliances. It seems that almost everything that plugs in or fires up around the house is either subject to a pending regulation or soon will be."

He added, "These rules are almost always bad for consumers for the simple reason that they restrict consumer choice."

The Daily Caller News Foundation noted Biden claimed changes must be made in furnaces to cut "greenhouse gas emissions."

That announcement alone noted the DOE was working on new rules for 24 appliances.

The DOE also is working on coercing communities to adopt its ideology through building codes that would allow only appliances and features endorsed by Biden.

Hot water heaters also are in the bull's-eye and one report noted what Biden wants done to clothes washers and refrigerators will cost consumers "billions."

When the New York Post disclosed Biden's agenda for ceiling fans, it noted the coercion already was sparking pushback from Republicans – as well as corporations that make the products.

And for very little benefit. One estimate put Biden's plan in the range of saving consumers $39 in energy costs – over the years-long life of a ceiling fan.

Regarding water heaters, the administration claims its changes will "curb carbon dioxide emissions."

