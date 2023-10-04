Bill O'Reilly: War against Trump triggered by 'hysteria,' like the Salem witch trials

Media personality and author Bill O'Reilly's "Killing" book series has met with much success, selling tens of millions of copies of titles like "Killing Reagan," "Killing Kennedy," "Killing Lincoln," "Killing the Rising Sun," "Killing Crazy Horse" and more.

They each examine a portion of history in depth.

His newest talks about a brief, and very unpleasant, period of American history, in "Killing the Witches." It addresses the horrific details of life in Salem during the years 1692 and 1693 when 20 people were executed – after being accused of being witches.

But his inspiration for the project comes a little closer to today.

In fact, today, as multiple Democrat prosecutors in state and federal positions are warring against President Donald Trump.

On the Just the News program "Just the News, No Noise," he explained what he saw in "today's deterioration of the legal process and seemingly fading rights of the accused party amid the cancel culture," the report said.

"That's why I wrote the book, by the way," he explained. "[It's] the same thing that happened in Salem. No due process, hysteria, driven by fanatics, is happening now and cancel culture is a witch hunt.

"The same things are in play. You're not getting executed, but your life can be destroyed in a heartbeat, just by an accusation."

He continued, "And Americans don't understand how pernicious this Salem thing – [t]his is driven by 12-year-old girls. [Y]ou imagine you're tilling the field in 1692 and all of a sudden a constable comes up, arrests you to take you to jail. The next day, you're in a courtroom. Five girls are going 'oh, so and so came to me in the night told me to sign the Devil's book' and there are adults going 'yeah, yeah, yeah.'"

He said that is what happened.

"Twenty human beings executed in Salem, no due process, no evidence, no anything. And it was just absolutely hysterical."

And it's happening today. He said, "Now, in 2023, we're right back there with the cancel culture. Accusations can ruin your life."

In fact, Democrats in Congress, under the direction of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, held an impeachment vote against President Trump without any hearing that included any evidence, without any testimony, without any witnesses.

He was acquitted in the GOP-majority U.S. Senate.

Just the News explained, "The former president faces four criminal indictments as well as an ongoing civil fraud trial. Special counsel Jack Smith has brought two indictments, one related to Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents and another related to his election challenges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has brought another case related to his election challenges while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has brought a case over a 2016 payment to Stormy Daniels. Trump appeared in a New York court Tuesday to face state Attorney General Letitia James's prosecution. He has deemed all of the cases part of a broader political 'witch hunt' designed to derail his 2024 White House bid."

In fact, he's been charged for offenses that Joe Biden also committed – mishandling classified documents. Only Biden never has been charged for his actions.

And Trump has been in court for making the same claims about an election that Al Gore did during 2000, only Al Gore never has been charged for his statements.

O'Reilly explained, "Trump uses the term witch hunt every day… And I talked to one of his guys, I said, Can he hold up the book when he says witch hunt? Whenever he's going 'witch hunt, witch hunt' ... hold up 'Killing the Witches.'"

In a statement on Wednesday, Trump commented about a civil case accusing him of inflating the values of his property, a trial that has seen no evidence of unpaid loans, injury to a lender or anything of that kind.

He said: "I just left the courthouse for the day for my unjust trial in New York. Th lawsuit was incited by an Attorney General who actively campaigned on a PROMISE to sue me. Or, as she put it in her own kind and gentle words… 'we’re gonna definitely sue him. We’re gonna be a real pain in the…' (you know what… I’m not going to say it!) Does that sound like someone who’s going to treat me fairly, honorably, and with no bias at all? I don’t think so! Politicians, drunk with power, are weaponizing the legal system to try and completely destroy me – and, ultimately, imprison me for the rest of my life as an innocent man. And why do they want to stop me so bad? Because they know that I’m on the verge of winning the 2024 election in a landslide and upon taking office, will take away their power and return it to YOU, the American people."

