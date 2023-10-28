A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Billionaire pulls university funding amid student protests

These kids have '[bleep] for brains'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2023 at 1:20pm
(Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Columbia University graduate, billionaire investor and Omega Advisors CEO Leon Cooperman had harsh words for Ivy League students who are sharing anti-Israel sentiment on campus.

"These kids at the colleges have sh-- for brains," Cooperman told "The Claman Countdown" host Liz Claman on Wednesday. "We have one reliable ally in the Middle East. That's Israel. We only have one democracy in the Middle East. That's Israel. And we have one economy tolerant of different people, gays, lesbians, etc. That's Israel. So they have no idea what these young kids are doing."

"Now, the real shame is, I've given to Columbia probably about $50 million over many years," he continued. "And I'm going to suspend my giving. I'll give my giving to other organizations."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Billionaire pulls university funding amid student protests
