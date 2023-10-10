An expert says much of the blame for the growing list of deaths and unmeasured destruction raining down on Israel because of a war launched by Hamas terrorists can be laid at the feet of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

"The Obama administration and the Biden administration — this neo-Marxist Democratic regime that has been in place since 2009 — is anti-Israeli and pro-Iranian. Their foreign policy objective is to hand over hegemony of the Middle East over to Iran," charged Chris Gacek, senior fellow for Regulatory Affairs at Family Research Council.

"They have had one consistent objective: They’ve been trying for two administrations to undermine Israeli security. And they’ve lied about it," he said, according to a report in the Washington Stand.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Big switch: RFK Jr. now running for president as independent

Hamas terrorists launched their assault against Israel over the weekend, killing in cold blood hundreds of innocent civilians at a music festival, as well as hundreds more in settlements near Gaza.

But experts say that deadly attack, which is ongoing, "could never have taken place without the active support of the last two Democratic administrations, which have supported radical Islam in order to correct the legacy of Western 'colonialism,'" the report said.

Among the victims are at least 11 Americans who were massacred along with the Israeli victims.

Experts said in the report Hamas never could have gained the strength or support without the 14 years of Obama and Biden ideologies in Washington.

Are Obama and Biden directly responsible for this latest Muslim war against Israel? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (76 Votes) 3% (2 Votes)

They, after all, have transferred billions of dollars to "terrorist funders." And they've advanced Islamists' interests and hurt the U.S. with their anti-American agendas, the experts said.

Even Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that Iran "always" uses funds for supporting terrorism, "groups like Hamas."

Biden recently announced the release of $6 billion in ransom to Iran for the freedom for several Iranian-American prisoners. And Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., blasted Biden for "refusing" to freeze those funds against despite the terrorists' attack on Israelis.

Earlier, during the Obama-Biden reign in Washington, Iran was given $1.7 billion.

The report explained the pro-Iranian stance of Obama, "the ideological mover behind both administrations," stems from his "Marxist, anti-American, anti-Western, anti-Christian cosmology," Gacek said.

"Israel fits in there as a satellite that has to be destroyed. But American power also has to be destroyed," he said.

Obama confessed in a book, as a student, "I chose my friends carefully. The more politically active black students. The foreign students. The Chicanos. The Marxist professors and structural feminists and punk-rock performance poets. We smoked cigarettes and wore leather jackets. At night, in the dorms, we discussed neocolonialism, Franz [sic.] Fanon, Eurocentrism, and patriarchy."

It was Obama who called for Iran to be "a regional power," and insist on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action allowing the rogue regime to develop uranium products, the report said.

"Iran has since penetrated the highest diplomatic circles of the Obama and Biden administrations, according to a report late last month from Semafor.com. In 2014, the Iran Experts Initiative began seeking friendly experts to repeat its talking points. Three members of IEI became aides to Biden’s special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley. The administration revoked Malley’s security clearance in April but did not announce the reason until details appeared in the Iranian press. This summer, the Tehran Times published a recording of private conversations featuring the Biden administration’s White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, discussing Iranian policy and leaked 'sensitive but unclassified' documents describing the controversy surrounding Malley," the report explained.

Multiple "Islamist activists" who worked with the Obama administration are members of the Muslim Brotherhood, Investors Business Daily documented in 2013.

It's part of the reason Democrat assessments of the Middle East have failed, as the current National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, said, two weeks before Hamas launched its war, that the "region is quieter today than it has been in two decades."

Gacek told the Stand that Israel's security apparatus also is showing gaps, as Egyptian intelligence had warned Israel Hamas was planning "something big."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!