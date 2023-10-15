'Bloodbath': New Zealand voters decisively go conservative

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

The voters of New Zealand spurned the liberal Labour Party in Saturday’s national elections, knocking them into the minority and electing a conservative coalition led by the National Party.

The center-right National Party earned about 40% of the vote, while Labour managed to win just over 25% of the vote, a sharp decline from the 50% share it earned in the last election prior to former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s abrupt resignation from her post, according to the AP. Labour had been in power for six consecutive years, but voters rejected the party at the polls after it pushed stringent COVID-19 lockdown policies, vaccine mandates and presided over a high-inflation economy as well as a wave of criminality in the island nation.

TRENDING: Hamas, Israel and the anatomy of State treason

The only arrogant prick in New Zealand is Jacinda Ardern https://t.co/lxctIU4VJc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 13, 2022

“You have reached for hope and you have voted for change,” Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon said to a raucous crowd of supporters in Auckland, according to the AP. Luxon, a former businessman and corporate executive, would likely join his National Party in a coalition with the libertarian ACT party, which took home about 10% of the vote, according to The New York Times.

The vote totals have not yet been finalized, but Labour has conceded defeat in the election, according to the AP.

Is the world finally waking up to the destruction that left-leaning lawmakers cause? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (19 Votes) 5% (1 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

David Farrar, an experienced conservative polling expert, described his immediate reaction to the voting trends seen throughout the country as a “bloodbath” for the country’s left, according to the AP. The New York Times described Luxon’s incoming government as New Zealand’s “most conservative government in decades.”

Luxon campaigned on getting the country “back on track,” according to the AP, and has promised to deliver tax cuts for middle-class earners and to clean up the country’s crime problem, according to The New York Times.