Blue city declares crisis as feds release thousands of migrants

Roughly 8,100 illegals have arrived in past 2 weeks

WND News Services
Published October 1, 2023 at 4:47pm
Illegal immigrants who've crossed the border near Brownsville, Texas, are lined up in anticipation of the end of Title 42.

Illegal immigrants who've crossed the border near Brownsville, Texas, are lined up in anticipation of the end of Title 42. (@BillFOXLA / Twitter screen shot)

(JUST THE NEWS) – The southern California city of San Diego this week declared a humanitarian crisis as federal authorities continue releasing thousands of illegal immigrants into the city amid a broader surge in border crossings.

Migrant shelters in the area have reached their capacities amid the surge in new arrivals, in part driven by federal authorities directly transporting illegals to the city, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to declare a humanitarian crisis, with Supervisor Jim Desmond and Chair Nora Vargas proposing the move, according to the National Review. The decision authorizes the city to seek federal funding to address the influx, which has seen roughly 8,100 new arrivals in the past two weeks alone.



WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







