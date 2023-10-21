Blue city employees issued bulletproof vests to walk the streets

(NEW YORK POST) – San Francisco city employees tasked with enforcing the city’s street vending rules have received so many death threats, they have been issued bulletproof vests.

Public Works inspectors, who check food carts and whether street vendors have proper permits, have been subjected to an increased number of threats and assaults, prompting the safety measure, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon told the publication her staffers have been “pushed, bumped, [had] items thrown at them.

