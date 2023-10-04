A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Blue-city safety commissioner asks residents not to call 911

Warns drug overdose calls overwhelming the system

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2023 at 2:26pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(NEWS NATION NOW) – The safety commissioner of Portland, Oregon, urged residents Monday not to call 911 except in the event of a life-or-death emergency due to drug overdose calls overwhelming the system.

“Our 911 system is getting hammered this morning with a multiple person incident — multiple overdoses in northwest park blocks,” Rene Gonzalez, Portland’s city commissioner of public safety, posted to social media Monday. “Please do not call 911 except in event of life/death emergency or crime in progress (or chance of apprehending suspect). For non-emergency please use 503-823-3333.”

Gonzalez told “On Balance” host Leland Vittert that Portland’s 911 systems are swamped and something has to be done.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







