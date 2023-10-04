Blue-city safety commissioner asks residents not to call 911

(NEWS NATION NOW) – The safety commissioner of Portland, Oregon, urged residents Monday not to call 911 except in the event of a life-or-death emergency due to drug overdose calls overwhelming the system.

“Our 911 system is getting hammered this morning with a multiple person incident — multiple overdoses in northwest park blocks,” Rene Gonzalez, Portland’s city commissioner of public safety, posted to social media Monday. “Please do not call 911 except in event of life/death emergency or crime in progress (or chance of apprehending suspect). For non-emergency please use 503-823-3333.”

Gonzalez told “On Balance” host Leland Vittert that Portland’s 911 systems are swamped and something has to be done.

