British woman shares biggest misconception about U.S. before moving here

'I literally got off the plane and I lived here. That was it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2023 at 8:00pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A British woman shared her biggest misconception about the U.S. prior to moving to America nearly two years ago and explained why she will never choose to live anywhere else.

"I thought everybody shot each other," Millie Hart, 31, told Fox News. "I know that's really harsh and brash, but the news really portrays America across the world as being a country that's unsafe."

"I really expected that it was going to be like we couldn't leave the house at 9:00 or something," she added. "And it's not that at all, is it?"

