A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithHEARTLESS HOLLYWOOD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion to appease Justin Timberlake

'Most agonizing experience'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2023 at 2:35pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Britney Spears in her 'Toxic' video (Screenshot)

Britney Spears in her 'Toxic' video (Screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Britney Spears wrote in an upcoming memoir that she had an abortion years ago after discovering she was pregnant with fellow singer Justin Timberlake’s baby, with the pop icon remembering it as one of the most “agonizing” things she’s ever experienced.

Spears, 41, dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, when the pair reunited in their late teens. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, scheduled to be released on Oct. 24, the singer claims that the pregnancy wasn’t a surprise, as she was in love with Timberlake at the time.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to snippets of the book published Tuesday by People magazine, Spears wanted to start a family with Timberlake. While she described the pregnancy as a “surprise,” she also noted that it wasn’t a “tragedy” to her.

TRENDING: Hamas chieftain: Terrorists have 'just one NO – no to the existence of Israel'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Liberty U threatened with $37.5 million fine over alleged Clery Act violations
Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion to appease Justin Timberlake
Psalm 83 predicted Israel-Gaza War, Joel Rosenberg says
Prosecutors drop felony charges against Sidney Powell
Burt Young, 'Rocky' actor, dead at 83
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×