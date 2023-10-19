Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion to appease Justin Timberlake

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Britney Spears wrote in an upcoming memoir that she had an abortion years ago after discovering she was pregnant with fellow singer Justin Timberlake’s baby, with the pop icon remembering it as one of the most “agonizing” things she’s ever experienced.

Spears, 41, dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, when the pair reunited in their late teens. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, scheduled to be released on Oct. 24, the singer claims that the pregnancy wasn’t a surprise, as she was in love with Timberlake at the time.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to snippets of the book published Tuesday by People magazine, Spears wanted to start a family with Timberlake. While she described the pregnancy as a “surprise,” she also noted that it wasn’t a “tragedy” to her.

TRENDING: Hamas chieftain: Terrorists have 'just one NO – no to the existence of Israel'

Read the full story ›