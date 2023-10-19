A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Burt Young, 'Rocky' actor, dead at 83

Portrayed Sylvester Stallone's brother-in-law Paulie

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2023 at 2:02pm
Burt Young in 'Rocky' (video screenshot)

Burt Young in 'Rocky' (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his role as Paulie in "Rocky," has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 83. His cause of death was not immediately known. According to the New York Times, Young died on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

"Burt was an actor of tremendous emotional range," his manager Lynda Bensky said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He could make you cry, and he could scare you to death."

Bensky added, "But the real pathos that I experienced was the poignancy of his soul. That’s where it came from."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







