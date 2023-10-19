Burt Young, 'Rocky' actor, dead at 83

(FOX NEWS) – Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his role as Paulie in "Rocky," has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 83. His cause of death was not immediately known. According to the New York Times, Young died on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

"Burt was an actor of tremendous emotional range," his manager Lynda Bensky said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He could make you cry, and he could scare you to death."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Bensky added, "But the real pathos that I experienced was the poignancy of his soul. That’s where it came from."

TRENDING: Hamas chieftain: Terrorists have 'just one NO – no to the existence of Israel'

Read the full story ›