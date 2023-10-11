California will use race to determine how hard to look for missing children

(HOTAIR) -- If your child is missing, the State of California will put more effort into finding and recovering your child if he is Black.

No, I am not exaggerating. That is the upshot of a law that was just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

It’s impossible to overstate just how vile this is. Not because Black children don’t deserve the utmost effort be put into finding them, but rather because ALL children deserve the utmost effort be put into keeping them safe.

How hard is that to understand?

