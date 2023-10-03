Cardinals ask Pope Francis to clarify position on same-sex marriage

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A coalition of conservative Catholic cardinals announced Monday that they had asked Pope Francis to further clarify the church’s position on same-sex relationships, according to a press release.

The Vatican is hosting its annual Synod Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, such as the legitimacy of female ministers and dealing with the LGBTQ community, among others, according to The Associated Press. American Cardinal Raymond Burke, along with cardinals from Germany, Mexico, Guinea and Hong Kong, sent the pope five “dubia,” or questions, in August that they wanted him to answer, one of which is on the topic of same-sex unions, according to the document.

The cardinals noted the Catholic Church’s traditional opinion on same-sex marriage, citing the Apostle Paul who taught that “to deny sexual difference is the consequence of the denial of the Creator,” according to the document.

“According to Divine Revelation, confirmed in Sacred Scripture … ‘In the beginning God created man in his own image, male and female he created them and blessed them, that they might be fruitful,’ whereby the Apostle Paul teaches that to deny sexual difference is the consequence of the denial of the Creator,” the cardinals wrote. “It is asked: Can the Church derogate from this ‘principle,’ considering it, contrary to what Veritatis Splendor 103 taught, as a mere ideal, and accepting as a ‘possible good’ objectively sinful situations, such as same-sex unions, without betraying revealed doctrine?”

The coalition also addressed their concerns about female ministers, which is traditionally against Catholic teachings, according to the document. The cardinals said in a statement that recent comments on these issues have “manifested our deepest concern,” which they felt necessary to bring to the pope’s attention.

Questions were initially sent to Francis on July 10, to which he replied the following day, arguing that the Church should be “humble” and “needs to grow in its understanding,” according to Francis’ letter.

Catholic leaders claimed that his response had not adequately answered their concerns and as a result, sent an updated version to the pope on Aug. 21, but have reportedly received no response.

“Given the gravity of the matter of the dubia, especially in view of the imminent session of the Synod of Bishops, we judge it our duty to inform you, the faithful, so that you may not be subject to confusion, error, and discouragement but rather may pray for the universal Church and, in particular, the Roman Pontiff, that the Gospel may be taught ever more clearly and followed ever more faithfully,” the cardinals wrote.

Francis has been criticized by Catholics for comments over the years that seem to support the idea of the church affirming same-sex marriage. In 2020, Francis said in a documentary that there should be “civil union law” for same-sex relationships, and in June the Vatican published a draft document aimed at helping the Catholic Church appeal to “marginalized” groups, such as the LGBTQ community and women.

The Vatican did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

