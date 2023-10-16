Catholic cardinal offers himself for hostages held by terrorists

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said Monday that he would be willing to do “anything,” even offer up himself, for the safe return of the hostages held by Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist organization, according to the National Catholic Register.

The Israeli government confirmed that Hamas had taken at least 199 hostages, including some Americans, during their surprise attack that began on Oct. 7, which left over 1,300 Israelis dead and thousands injured, according to The Times of Israel. Pizzaballa, the head of the Catholic churches in Israel, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Jordan, and Cyprus, told reporters during a video conference that he was prepared to do whatever was necessary to “bring those children home,” according to the National Catholic Register.

TRENDING: Dylan Mulvaney named 'Woman of the Year'

“Am I ready for an exchange? Anything, if that can lead to freedom and bring those children home, no problem,” Pizzaballa said. “There is an absolute availability on my part.”

Hamas had previously threatened to kill hostages if Israel did not stop bombing the Gaza Strip after thousands of rockets were launched into Israel. The terrorist organization claimed Friday that nine Israeli hostages were killed in Israeli rocket attacks.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Vatican said Friday that its main concern is getting the hostages back safe and offered to act as a mediator between Hamas and the Israeli government, according to Reuters. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, called for a two-state solution to the war and warned that Israel’s response to Hamas must be proportional.

Would you offer up yourself in exchange for the hostages held by Hamas? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (1 Votes) 90% (9 Votes)

“The release of Israeli hostages and the protection of innocent lives in Gaza are at the heart of the problem created by Hamas’ attack and the response of the Israeli army,” Parolin said.

Pizzaballa said that he had no direct contact with Hamas, but that it is vital they “find a way to get the hostages back” and called for a day of prayer and fasting on Tuesday, according to the National Catholic Register.

“In this time of sorrow and dismay, we do not want to remain helpless. We cannot let death and its sting (1 Cor 15:55) be the only word we hear,” the cardinal said.

Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Jewish state is at “war” following Hamas’ attacks. Iran has warned Israel that a ground assault would cross a “red line” and result in a regional conflict.

The Diocese of Jerusalem did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!