FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Celebrities rally in support of 'Bring your Bible to School' day

Event is sponsored by Focus on the Family.

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 3, 2023 at 1:03pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – According to CBN, the annual event has grown from just 8,000 students to more than 800,000 participants in 2022.

"And this year we are hoping for over a million," Emerson Collins, program manager for Bring Your Bible to School Day, told CBN News. The event is sponsored by Focus on the Family.

"Our culture is searching and hurting for truth, and, perhaps now more than ever, the unchanging truth of Scripture and the healing power of the Gospel are exactly what we need," Collins said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







