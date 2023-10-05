Celebrity tattoo artist shares baptism video following renunciation of witchcraft, occult

(THE BLAZE) – Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D was long known for her macabre style and dark designs, which often evoked the occult. However, upon recognizing in recent years that there is "a spiritual battle taking place," Von D, whose real name is Katherine von Drachenberg, began working to ensure that she was on the right side of it.

Drachenberg posted a video to social media Monday revealing the culmination of her efforts.

In the video, the 41-year-old Mexican-American daughter of Protestant missionaries and mother of one can be seen dressed all in white, standing before a church packed full of friends and family.

Read the full story ›