Censure sought for Tlaib over her 'Israel-hating' agenda

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican firebrand from Georgia, has confirmed she's seeking censure for Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over her "Israel-hating" agenda.

Greene explained, "I'm writing a censure resolution for Rashida Tlaib. After what she did today, I expect even Democrats will join in. She is an Israel hating America hating woman who does not represent anything America stands for."

I’m writing a censure resolution for Rashida Tlaib. After what she did today, I expect even Democrats will join in. She is an Israel hating America hating woman who does not represent anything America stands for. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 19, 2023

A report at Just the News said Tlaib, of Palestinian heritage, regularly lines up in support of arguments and claims made by those in Hamas and other Middle East groups.

This week, she aligned herself with pro-Palestinian protesters-turned-rioters who invaded the Capitol complex in Washington, essentially shutting down actions by Congress. The protesters were demanding that Israel call off defending itself from terrorist acts launched by Hamas in recent days.

Those include an invasion that left upward of 1,200 innocent Israeli citizens dead, including families burned alive and babies beheaded by the terrorists.

This week, rockets have been fired from Gaza toward Israel, including one that apparently misfired and hit property near a hospital in Gaza. Hamas immediately blamed Israel and claimed that 500 people were killed, but the facts show it was a rocket from Gaza that blew up at the hospital. The number of victims wasn't known immediately.

Greene has described Tlaib as a "terrorist sympathizer," and charged she was one of the organizers of the Capitol Hill protest that demanded a ceasefire from Israel.

"Today [Tlaib] followed Hezbollah’s orders for a 'day of unprecedented anger.' She organized the occupation of the Cannon office building with radical Global Intifada group and anti-Israel activists JVP," Greene posted on X. "Tlaib is a terrorist sympathizer and does not belong in congress!"

Hamas called for global demonstrations to protest what it claimed as that Israeli airstrike on a Gaza hospital.

Anti-Israel demonstrations and swept through the Middle East.

In Washington, U.S. supporters of Hamas "occupied" the Cannon Office Building with a sit-in.

