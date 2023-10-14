Charcuterie board weighing 769 pounds shatters world record

(FOX NEWS) – Florida is now home to the world's largest charcuterie board.

Boarderie, a cheese and charcuterie board assembly and shipping company based in West Palm Beach, set out to break the previously established world record on Oct. 4, and built a 769-pound charcuterie board at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. Guinness World Records verified the record attempt that same evening.

The record-breaking charcuterie board, which measured 20 by 14 feet, was assembled by 40 Boarderie staff members, according to Aaron Menitoff, co-founder and co-CEO of Boarderie.

