Chief of staff for Dem attorney general promotes rally for Muslim terror

The Hamas terror campaign has continued in the Middle East, following its initial attack on Israel that targeted and killed, often gruesomely, some 1,200 or 1,300 Israelis, since the conflict began on Oct. 7.

Among the dead were babies who Hamas terrorists had decapitated.

Nonetheless, those violent attackers now are getting support from the chief of staff to an American law-enforcement official: Minnesota state Attorney General Keith Ellison.

A report at the Washington Free Beacon explains Donna Cassutt, who has been chief of staff for Democrat AG Ellison for years, promoted a pro-Hamas event just days ago where "where demonstrators called for Israel's eradication."

Cassutt promoted the local Minneapolis support for the terror campaign on social media, alerting state residents that a "march" for Palestine was happening.

"More than 1,000 pro-Hamas demonstrators went on to attend the rally in Minneapolis. Attendees brandished signs and repeated chants with the slogan 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,' which advocates for the destruction of Israel. One attendee, meanwhile, held a sign saying, 'Settlers f*** off,' while others called to 'end U.S. aid to Israel,'" the Free Beacon reported.

While leftist American politicians routinely promote the anti-Israel ideology of terror groups such as Hamas, it's been problematic for them to continue in recent days following Hamas' brutal and vicious attacks on innocent civilians, seniors and even children and babies.

In fact, when the Democratic Socialists of America held a rally in New York, one prominent member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pulled back from the agenda. She said the "bigotry" the rally typified was "unacceptable and harmful."

Ellison's office, in fact, has not yet made a statement about the pro-terror rally in Minnesota. Nor has he commented on the Hamas violence.

The Minnesota event was pushed by American Muslims for Palestine and Students for Justice in Palestine, both openly anti-Israel organizations. The Free Beacon noted those groups even has praised Hamas terror.

The report also noted, "Ellison himself is known for his association with anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, having repeatedly met with Farrakhan while serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. Ellison in 1997 defended Farrakhan from accusations of anti-Semitism, saying the notorious leader—who has compared Jews to 'termites'—is 'not an anti-Semite.'"

