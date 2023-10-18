Is China today's 'Professor Moriarty'?

In Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories, Holmes thought an evil nemesis was behind organizing much of the crime plaguing London. Upon discovering the evil nemesis was professor Moriarty, Holmes became fixated upon removing Moriarty, knowing crime would be subdued due to the criminal network losing its head.

Another interesting thought is presented by the Jack Ryan movie based upon Tom Clancy's 1991 novel, both entitled, "The Sum of All Fears." In this story, an organization instigates a war between the U.S. and Russia with the plan of watching them annihilate each other, being ready to move in and then picking up the pieces.

My question is, "Is there a hidden Moriarty, today?" Is there an evil nemesis lurking in the shadows whose goal is the total destruction of the United States of America through organized crime and/or war? If there is such an evil nemesis, who could it be? Is there evidence that could reveal that person's identity?

Let's examine unusual happenings in America.

Has anyone else noticed the unusual number of train wrecks we have been having? From January 2023 to Feb. 13, 2023, over a dozen trains derailed across seven U.S. states. By March 9, 2023, there were approximately three U.S. train derailments per day. In 2022, there were 1,164 U.S. derailments.

Are all of these preventable safety issues? Well, it is known activists have sabotaged oil trains in Washington state, causing separation and collision of 45 rear tanker cars into 60 front tanker cars and resulting in 10 cars derailing and three bursting into an oily fire. A driver saw two young men emerge from the tracks minutes before the derailment. It was stated, "Whoever did this had enough knowledge of railroad equipment to know what he's doing and enough knowledge of an air-brake system to know what to do."

The FBI is investigating, but since the 1995 known sabotage of an Amtrak was never solved, I am not hopeful this will be either. A camera caught some saboteurs, and they were charged with terrorism – but from January of 2020 to July of 2021 there were 41 incidents of sabotage under FBI investigation in Washington state alone.

Are these coordinated attacks?

Then there are all the food-industry fires. One article states that from January 2022 to April 2022 16 major food-industry fires occurred at fertilizer facilities, food processing facilities and mills. Each case decimated the business. By June of 2022 the number of food facilities that had burned jumped to 20-plus. Another article says that from 2020 to June of 2022 there were over 100 such fires across the U.S. Of course, "fact-checkers" state that this is "not part of a conspiracy to trigger U.S. food shortages," and claim there's "nothing to see here."

Are these coordinated attacks?

Then there is the "smash and grab" incidents, the racial unrest, the teaching of Critical Race Theory, homosexual marriage, transgenderism, destruction of women's sports and weaponized prosecutions of political opponents.

Are all of these things part of someone's fishbone chart with the ultimate goal of America's destruction?

If so, who could it be?

Could Moriarty be the country planning to have a military to rival the U.S. by 2027 and that already has the largest naval force on the globe?

Could it be the country controlling both ends of the Panama Canal to facilitate its navy entering the Atlantic Ocean?

Could it be the country building a military spy base in Cuba?

Could it be the country "aggressively expanding its influence in South America"?

Could it be the country owning nearly 200,000 acres of U.S. farmland, much of which just happens to be near U.S. military bases?

Could it be the country that published playbooks entitled "The Art of War" and "Unrestricted Warfare," describing things presently happening in the Uninted States?

Could it be the country having hundreds of military age illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S.?

Could it be the country that flew a spy balloon over our entire country, stopping at missile defense systems locations and then following oil pipelines through the middle of the country?

Could it be the country developing a taxpayer-funded EV battery facility in Michigan promoting communist ideology at worker retreats?

Could it be the country with numerous spies in our country, with some being caught stealing biological agents?

Could it be the country found operating an illegal infectious disease lab in California that included diseased mice carrying COVID-19?

Could it be the country having hundreds of nationals posing as tourist trying to breach U.S. military sites?

Could it be the country into which Biden shutdown investigations concerning spying in the U.S.?

Could it be the country to whom Biden sold our strategic oil reserves intended for use in war and national crises?

Is there a reason some people call Biden, "Xiden, the Manchurian candidate"?

What did Hunter mean when he texted, "The Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the chairman wants from this [partnership]?" Was Hunter referring to Xi Jinping, the chairman of the Central Military Commission and general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)? Was this related to the $100,000 Hunter received the very next day from a Chinese energy company?

Speaking of Bidens, how do you go to Washington, D.C., on the salaries of a senator, vice president and president, pay the expensive rate to live in Washington, D.C., and after 50 years somehow own several multimillion dollar homes and be a multimillionaire. I know some would say it is from his book sales. They say Joe made $15 million from his book sales. Does anyone know the name of even one of Biden's books? They must have been bestsellers. Perhaps the name of one is "How to go to Washington, become a corrupt politician and retire a multimillionaire." That book actually would be a bestseller.

Could Biden's millions be related to Chinese millions coming through the University of Pennsylvania?

Why would someone think China is today's "Hidden Moriarty"? Elementary, my dear Watson.

