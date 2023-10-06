The Christian life: Playground or battleground?

Wouldn't it be great if you could just walk into church as one person and leave as another? The Bible tells us that when we become Christians, we turn from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan to God (see Acts 26:18). But that is not an instantaneous process.

Conversion happens in a moment, but the Christian life is one of growth, one of consistency. We know that salvation means that our sins are forgiven, but then there is sanctification. Salvation is coming to Christ; sanctification is growing in Christ. And that takes a lifetime.

Here's the way we do that, according to Jesus: "Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing" (John 15:5 NLT). To abide in Jesus means to consistently walk with him every day.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

I think a lot of Christians would like to be more deeply committed followers of Jesus Christ than they are right now. However, we all struggle with certain sins. And when it seems as though we have the upper hand, they come back again.

TRENDING: The fullness of the Godhead

Yet the Bible tells us that we can overcome sin: "We know that our old sinful selves were crucified with Christ so that sin might lose its power in our lives. We are no longer slaves to sin" (Romans 6:6 nlt).

What a powerful and hopeful statement that is. The power of sin, which once controlled our lives, has been broken. The apostle Paul wrote, "Anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun!" (2 Corinthians 5:17 nlt).

That is fantastic. But then there is reality, because Paul also wrote Romans 7, where verses 14–24 describe someone who is struggling, someone who wants to do what is right but keeps doing what is wrong. He's honest about it.

Paul said, "The trouble is with me, for I am all too human, a slave to sin. I don't really understand myself, for I want to do what is right, but I don't do it. Instead, I do what I hate" (verses 14–15 NLT).

Have you experienced that yourself? I think we all have. But if we want to win the battle with sin, we need to admit our struggle.

Some believe that Paul, in these verses, is describing his old life before he came to Christ. They think Paul was saying that as a Pharisee, he was trying to live by the law and do what God told him to do, but it was without Christ living in him.

I don't agree with that. I think this is Paul's description of what he was experiencing after he became a believer.

When we become Christians, there are a lot of things we don't know. Whether we realize it or not, there are certain things we're not supposed to do anymore, and there are other things we're supposed to do instead. It's an entirely new way of thinking and living.

We also discover that we're in a spiritual battle. The Christian life is not a playground; it's a battleground. As someone pointed out, conversion has made our hearts a battlefield. Thus, we understand that and start taking the steps God wants us to take and changing what he wants us to change.

For instance, newborns are so cute and adorable. But they must be fed, changed, cared for and watched over. Then they get a little older, and soon they're taking their first steps and toddling around. Before long, they're small children. And eventually, they become independent adults. They don't stay newborns forever.

In the same way, when we first become Christians, we need lots of care. We need people to explain things to us. We need everything we hear from the Bible given to us in ways that we can digest it. We need people to help us and answer our questions.

I think it's wonderful when Christians have new believers in their lives, because as brand-new Christians discover God's truths, older believers rediscover those same truths – truths that perhaps they've begun to take for granted.

However, we can't remain spiritual newborns forever. In fact, Paul used a specific word to describe this arrested state of spiritual development: carnal. The word comes from the Greek term "sarkikos," which means "fleshly."

Paul wrote to the believers in Corinth, "And I, brethren, could not speak to you as to spiritual people but as to carnal, as to babes in Christ. I fed you with milk and not with solid food; for until now you were not able to receive it, and even now you are still not able; for you are still carnal" (1 Corinthians 3:1–3 NKJV).

The writer of Hebrews said something similar: "You have been believers so long now that you ought to be teaching others. Instead, you need someone to teach you again the basic things about God's word. You are like babies who need milk and cannot eat solid food. For someone who lives on milk is still an infant and doesn't know how to do what is right" (Hebrews 5:12–13 NLT).

The good news is that we don't have to be carnal if we don't want to be. So, if you feel a little like a baby spiritually and know that you should know more and do more, you don't have to stay that way.

Every Christian will have moments of carnality and compromise. But you don't want to be identified as a carnal Christian.

Thankfully, Paul gives us the solution at the end of Romans 7: "The answer is in Jesus Christ our Lord" (verse 25 NLT).

I'm not saying that we'll never struggle again or be tempted again. God knows that we will. Nor am I saying that we'll never sin again, because the Bible tells us that we will sin.

But I am saying, on the authority of God's Word, that you don't have to live in a miserable, compromised lifestyle of carnality one more day if you don't want to. But you must reach out to Jesus Christ. Own it, admit it, cry out to him, and take his help.

Check out Greg Laurie's books and movies in the WND Superstore