When the church went from supernatural methods to natural ones

Is there a specific event or moment in history when the church in America abandoned its supernatural power in favor of operating in the natural realm? Was it the great wars? World War I and World War II? Was it earlier? Perhaps the Civil War here in America, which pitted brother against brother, and the industrial North against the agricultural South?

Was it when Washington, D.C., which is its own fictitious nation, set up within our nation, became our national capital? Was it our standing armies – raised, maintained and operated in direct contradiction to the Constitution? Was it when Congress abdicated its responsibilities, calling wars policing actions, abandoned its terrible power to declare war, and let the president determine the nation's future, sending our blood and treasure around the world to do the bidding of one side or another in the world's endless wars and conflicts?

Was it the Manhattan Project, which unleashed the power of the split atom into the earth, strapped atop missiles maintained in silos in the remote and barren parts of our land, ever ready to rain down death and destruction on an enemy – even one we did not know or care about, as we took on the world's cares and wars, to the detriment of our nation?

All these events occurred in the natural realm, and they affect Christians and churches in the natural realm. Somehow, the natural realm swelled in importance, demanding ever more of our attention and efforts. The supernatural faded, becoming the distant (sometimes not so distant) by and by, which the church would help to insure that we inhabited after we died.

Prayers were offered by churches and Christians, corporately and individually. But, somewhere in this mix of events in the natural, many of us forgot – or perhaps we never knew or learned or understood that things happen first in the supernatural or spiritual realm, and then appear in the natural world.

TRENDING: The fullness of the Godhead

The Bible tells us this, but we began to interpret it in different and unusual ways, filtered by the beliefs of the various Christian church denominations. These collective beliefs held by various denominations began to take on importance way beyond their own existence. "Well, I believe this, or I believe that, and that's the way that it is!" All the time the Written Word of God was before us and accessible to us, at least here in America, but few of us ventured out beyond the ministers' scriptures offered during his sermon.

The proliferation of denominations and their dogmas grew, and in the ensuing church cultural wars only the denominationally pure were saved. But from what were they saved? The great Catholic and Protestant divide continued to expand, much as did the Big Bang theory for the existence of the earth, the universe and everything in it. Increasing numbers of Christians and churches believed this nonsense, which became the religion of the public school system here in America.

Time and chance replaced God's creation of human beings, completing our transfer from the supernatural to the natural world. We prayed to God for guidance in church on Sundays, and then set out to fix the problems as we saw them in the natural world on Monday.

Science went from being a valuable tool to help humanity, to a false god being used to alter humanity's DNA, while Fedzilla and other well-funded monsters "followed the science …"

The church became increasingly alarmed at the moral direction the unchurched world was taking and doubled down on its efforts to change this by using the tools of the natural world, but often failed to consult the Bible for the Maker's direction in fighting these battles. Denominations abandoned scriptures they didn't like and adopted political party (natural) methods to change the world.

Many Christians wandered around to different churches on Sundays until they found a "Bible believing church" and then believed whatever the pastor told them on Sundays, and stopped reading God's Word for themselves.

Denominations, becoming increasingly concerned with how pastors were being educated, set up their own seminaries, thus eliminating uncomfortable questions about their denomination, and insuring that their own interpretation of "What God meant when he said …" was all that was taught there.

Theology, which was once known as the Queen of Disciplines in the great universities (Harvard, Yale, etc.) gave way to seminaries and Bible colleges, designed to insure doctrinal purity. This meant that churches would never need to "call" a pastor outside of their denomination, who might pollute the purity of their denomination.

While churches had differing views of God, who he was, and what he did, these same churches had no difficulty coming together around the 501(c)3 nonprofit as the preferred tax structure. The IRS, which always viewed itself as God, anyway, made a list of what churches could and could not do. Churches let this happen so they could have a greater impact in the culture. Go figure.

Meanwhile, God was left to occupy himself except on Sunday mornings, when the churches were packed with people He didn't even recognize, because He never had a chance to spend one-on-one time with them, alone. When they prayed, they asked Him to help them change certain things and give them more of other things.

God tried to tell the shepherds how to feed the sheep, but depending upon the church He was in, certain things were "off limits" for discussion, and a real relationship with the people He so Loved was discouraged in the denominational swamp.

Perhaps God wept as He watched his beloved flock dissipate into various areas of the denominational swamp. Perhaps something of such magnitude would happen upon the earth that His beloved people would again seek Him directly for help. Perhaps they would learn that God was unchanging, way back in the Bible, and all around us today. Perhaps they would explain the problem to Him, and in so doing understand that the problem was beyond human resolution? Perhaps they would then ask Him not so much for vague help, but for His supernatural intervention within the spiritual realm, something that would then bring His people freedom from oppressive, ungodly laws and godless, corrupt rulers here in the natural realm?

Imagine if His Children really were His Children, called Him "Daddy," and plead their case for freedom and restoration from the Pharaohs of today, who think that they are all gods but that the one true Creator God does not exist. Imagine, if we lived on the flip side of John Lennon's song "Imagine."

[email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!