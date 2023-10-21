A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Churches urged to assist ballot collection efforts, voter education ahead of 2024 election

Recommend active role in voter outreach

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2023 at 11:41am
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Christian and conservative advocacy organizations are urging churches to take an active role in voter outreach and ballot collection efforts with the 2024 presidential election just over a year away, saying they must take advantage of mail-in ballot laws even if the majority of them prefer to vote in person.

The term "ballot harvesting" has become a buzzphrase in recent years with the emergence of mail-in and absentee ballot voting, which became a more mainstream way to vote during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ballot harvesting" describes the process where a person, sometimes a paid political operative, collects absentee ballots en masse from voters and turns them in on their behalf.

