Churches urged to assist ballot collection efforts, voter education ahead of 2024 election

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Christian and conservative advocacy organizations are urging churches to take an active role in voter outreach and ballot collection efforts with the 2024 presidential election just over a year away, saying they must take advantage of mail-in ballot laws even if the majority of them prefer to vote in person.

The term "ballot harvesting" has become a buzzphrase in recent years with the emergence of mail-in and absentee ballot voting, which became a more mainstream way to vote during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ballot harvesting" describes the process where a person, sometimes a paid political operative, collects absentee ballots en masse from voters and turns them in on their behalf.

