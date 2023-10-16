Citizens move to boot Soros-backed D.A. as crime swallows U.S. city

By Lillian Tweten

Daily Caller News Foundation

Residents in Oakland, California, have moved to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price as the city has become consumed by violent crime.

Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE) started collecting signatures on Sunday in an effort to place Price, whose 2022 election was funded by George Soros, on the 2024 ballot after claiming that the district attorney’s soft-on-crime approach has caused crime in the Oakland area to explode. Price has come under fire in recent months due to the 35% increase of armed robberies in the city and the 382% increase in some types of burglary, which (among other crimes) have caused some businesses to flee Oakland.

“The whole administration… I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve been in Oakland my whole life, and I’ve never seen the amount of lack of care for the people in this community like what the administration had,” Brenda Grisham, who organized SAFE and advocates for communities throughout the Bay Area, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “I’m gonna advocate for these families. If they need a recall, then I’m going to advocate for a recall.”

🖊️ Recall DA Pamela Price petition drive has begun The group Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE) said they must submit ~ 74,000 verified signatures from registered Alameda County voters by March 2024 @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/LOozNgFG2J — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) October 16, 2023

Since Price took office in January, there have been 14,001 burglaries and 6,101 incidents of violent crime in the city — a 36% and 21% increase, respectively, according to police data. Oakland averages 40 vehicle thefts a day, and at least 11,793 vehicles have been stolen since the beginning of 2023.

“Many of us seniors are afraid to walk down the street, and again, carjackings, businesses are closing, all due to crime,” Carl Chan, an Oakland resident who helped organize a business strike last month to protest the city’s crime, told KTVU Fox2.

SAFE will need 73,000 signatures by March 2024 to recall Price, according to the group’s website. If the group reaches the required number of signatures, there will most likely be a special election in June 2024.

“I’ve been seeing and experiencing the crime wave in Oakland, and I do believe that it’s directly related to the D.A. and her policies on restorative justice,” Evelyn Gibbe, an Oakland resident who signed the petition to recall Price, told KTVU.

Price did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

