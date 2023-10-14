Climate coup alert! White House wants federal environmental law changed

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Marlo Lewis

Real Clear Wire

In recent comments to the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), 24 state attorneys general led by Iowa AG Breanna Bird warn that CEQ’s July 31 Proposed Rule to revise National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) implementing regulations would unlawfully “turn an informational, procedural, outcome-neutral statute into a transformative tool to shape our economy and society to the Administration’s chosen policy goals.”

Comments I submitted to CEQ make that same overarching point. The Proposed Rule is designed to advance the Biden administration’s “whole-of-government approach to the climate crisis.” Like the AGs, I politely advised CEQ to cease and desist.

NEPA, enacted on January 1, 1970, requires federal agencies to take a “hard look” at the potential environmental consequences of proposed actions, such as granting permits to build highways, bridges, pipelines, airports, dams, and other critical infrastructure. However, NEPA does not require permitting agencies to subordinate economic to environmental considerations. Nor does it require agencies to prioritize climate change mitigation. Indeed, the words “climate,” “change,” “global,” “warming,” “greenhouse,” and “carbon” occur nowhere in the Act.

And there’s the rub. In the Proposed Rule, CEQ proposes to “codify” and “incorporate” into the final rule “all or part” of its January 2023 Proposed Guidance on greenhouse gases and climate change. That document “encourages” (i.e. directs) agencies to “align” NEPA project reviews with “climate change commitments and goals.” Which commitments and goals? President Biden’s pledge under the Paris Climate Treaty to cut US greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in half by 2030, and his goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Although the Proposed Rule does not use the word “align,” it conveys the same marching orders to agencies as the Proposed Guidance. There is the gratuitous reminder of the President’s “whole-of-government” climate agenda, the unprecedented and heavy emphasis in an ostensibly procedural rulemaking on a single category of environmental impacts (i.e. “climate-related”), and the hints that permitting agencies should strive to select the “environmentally preferable alternative,” especially with regard to climate change and “environmental justice.”

CEQ flouts Supreme Court’s major-questions doctrine

A NEPA aligned with the net-zero agenda would have the potential to block or redirect tens to hundreds of billions of dollars in annual infrastructure investment and override states’ economic development priorities. It would entail a major change in national policy. All based on an unheralded power in a long-extant statute, and with no clear congressional authorization. Consequently, CEQ’s proposals are unlawful under the Supreme Court’s major-questions doctrine ruling in West Virginia v. EPA (2022).

For those who may be unfamiliar with the topic, the major-questions doctrine is a constitutional jurisprudence of political accountability. It seeks to ensure that elected officials, who alone are accountable to the people at the ballot box, decide major questions of public policy. Further, the doctrine responds to “a particular and recurring problem: agencies asserting highly consequential power beyond what Congress could reasonably be understood to have granted.”

In West Virginia, the Court vacated the Environmental Protection Agency’s so-called Clean Power Plan because the EPA presumed, with no clear statutory authorization, to make a Congress-level “policy judgment” for the nation, namely, that “it would be ‘best’ if coal made up a much smaller share of national electricity generation.” The same unauthorized policy judgment underpins CEQ’s proposals—that it would be best if carbon-intensive assets made up a much smaller share of national infrastructure.

CEQ imputes false “significance” to individual project GHG emissions

As a purely statutory matter (i.e. apart from major-questions concerns), NEPA does not authorize agencies to approve or reject individual projects based on their GHG emissions. NEPA is centrally concerned with agency actions “significantly affecting the quality of the human environment” (42 U.S.C. § 4332). It is well-known—and CEQ has acknowledged since 2010—that the GHG emissions of even the largest infrastructure project have no measurable, traceable, or verifiable impacts, much less a significant impact on environmental quality. Agencies should give no weight to insignificant environmental effects when deciding whether to approve or reject proposed projects.

CEQ tries to avoid that conclusion in two ways. First, CEQ argues that “incremental” GHG emissions are “significant” because their “cumulative effects” are “collectively significant.” That is a non-sequitur.

In climate impact assessments, it is the “aggregate” or “cumulative” emissions over long periods of time that are significant, not the incremental emissions of any individual project, which do not change the assessed impacts of the “aggregate.” Imputing “collective effects” to individual projects is useful only for political purposes such as mobilizing opposition to projects with significant economic benefits and insignificant climate costs.

Second, CEQ proposes to define “significance” as a combination of “context” (which is either global, regional, or local) and “intensity” (which includes “duration”). Since the greenhouse effect is global and project-related GHG emissions have long residence times, the latter are by definition “significant” under the Proposed Rule.

Alas, this semantic argument assumes that which is to be proved. Worse, it conceals rather than reveals the nature of things. Global context and long duration are the very properties that render the climate effects of incremental GHG emissions undetectable, unknowable, and insignificant.

Global atmospheric context ensures that the GHG emissions of even the largest individual source are too small a fraction of atmospheric concentrations to have detectable effects. Long residence time ensures that incremental GHG emissions are well-mixed in the global atmosphere, rendering any individual source’s contribution to climate effects “difficult [i.e. impossible] to isolate and to understand” (CEQ, 2010 Draft GHG Guidance, p. 3). Defining significance in terms of the specific factors that render project-specific GHG emissions insignificant is rhetorical flimflam.

CEQ’s proposals are a recipe for irrational decisions

Finalizing CEQ’s proposals would exacerbate NEPA’s misuse as a tool of obstruction, partisan politics, and junk science. We have seen this movie before and know how it ends! NEPA-based scrutiny of the Keystone XL Pipeline (KXL) and its potential GHG emissions incited years of activist protest and facilitated the pipeline’s vilification as a planet wrecker. President Obama nixed the project despite the State Department’s repeated finding that approving the KXL was the low-carbon alternative

Specifically, State’s analysis concluded that if permission to build the KXL were denied, US refiners would still import roughly the same quantity of Canadian crude, they would just import it by less energy-efficient modes of delivery: rail, barge, and smaller pipelines. Total annual emissions associated with those alternative modes were projected to be 28% to 42% higher than those associated with the KXL (see Table ES-6).

It was also known at the time that, even under the implausible assumptions that the KXL would run non-stop at full capacity through 2100 and all Keystone crude would be additional petroleum that would otherwise remain in the ground, the KXL’s GHG emissions would have no detectable impact on global temperatures. NEPA scrutiny of individual project GHG emissions promotes irrational decisions, not “better decisions,” as CEQ contends.

Climate change is not a crisis

CEQ asserts that America “faces a profound climate crisis and there is little time left to avoid a dangerous—potentially catastrophic—climate trajectory.” That assessment would appear to be CEQ’s rationale for turning NEPA into a transformative climate policy tool. It is incorrect.

Global warming is not accelerating; rather, it has held steady over the past 44 years at 0.14°C per decade.

The average annual number of global climate-related deaths per decade has declined by 96% over the past century.

Factoring in the fourfold increase in global population since the 1920s, the average person’s risk of dying from extreme weather has decreased by more than 99%.

Climate-related economic losses as a percentage of wealth exposed to extreme weather, floods, and droughts have declined almost fivefold globally since the 1980s.

CEQ’s crisis narrative implicitly relies on overheated climate models run with inflated emission scenarios. Absent those biases, climate change assessments would project less warming, smaller climate impacts, and lower tipping-point risks

Finalizing the Proposed Rule and Proposed Guidance would increase the influence of politics and junk science in NEPA proceedings. CEQ should withdraw the Proposed GHG Guidance. It should also delete or revise all statements in the Proposed Rule that could be construed as requiring agencies to reject carbon-intensive infrastructure, prioritize climate effects in project reviews, or align NEPA proceedings with the net-zero agenda.

Marlo Lewis is a senior fellow in energy and environmental policy at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

This article was originally published by RealClearEnergy and made available via RealClearWire.

