College professors spill the beans on what pandemic learning did to students

(THE FEDERALIST PAPERS) – In a world scarred by the prolonged ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic, the landscape of American higher education is changing in unsettling ways.

Professors and education experts are sounding the alarm over a decline in the academic preparedness and engagement of students, a phenomenon now backed by disconcerting data.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The situation isn’t merely anecdotal; it is a reality exposed by a bombshell report from the Center for Reinventing Public Education (CRPE) at Arizona State University.

TRENDING: Our public schools are a disaster: Where's the outrage?

Read the full story ›