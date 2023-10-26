Comer demands documentation on $200,000 'loan' from Joe to James Biden

The chief of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, wants Joe Biden, and his brother, James, to provide records that would document a "loan" from Joe to James.

It's because House investigators have uncovered a $200,000 payment from James to Joe in "repayment."

But it's raised a lot of questions, not the least of all is why, if it was a loan, was there no interest?

A report from Just the News explains the money came to James Biden in a wire transfer from the troubled Americore health services company in 2018. That same day, James wrote Joe the check.

The suspicions are that it was the Biden family's way of getting some of the money that allegedly was collecting through influence peddling operations – allegedly selling access to Joe Biden for millions – back to the president.

"The White House has claimed Joe Biden loaned James Biden $200,000, and this check was repayment," Comer told White House counsel Edward Siskel. "Records obtained by the committee do show numerous large incoming transactions into the personal account of James and Sara Biden from various entities. Some of these transaction records may have obscured the identity of the true payer, but no records in the committee’s possession state that Joe Biden made a large loan payment to his brother."

He charged, "If Joe Biden did personally loan James Biden an amount that was later repaid by the $200,000 check, please provide the loan documents, including the loan payment, loan agreement, and any other supporting loan documentation."

Just the News explained the $200,000 apparently was part of $600,000 in loans from Americore to James Biden after he promised he could use the family name to "open doors" and confirm a "large investment" from someone in the Middle East.

Comer already has suggested the transactions were evidence of Joe Biden personally benefiting from his family's business dealings.

Joe Biden has, multiple times, claimed he not only didn't benefit from his family's operations, he didn't even talk with them about those operations.

Comer said, "Whether it was a loan or not, James Biden’s March 1, 2018, check to Joe Biden aptly demonstrates one way he personally benefited from his family’s shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him."

The subject is just part of a long list of allegations that Congress is now investigating that involve the Biden's, in what has become an impeachment inquiry.

Other subjects include possible bribes to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden from Ukrainian interests, those massive multi-million dollar payments to family members from interests in Russia and China, and more.

