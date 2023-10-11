Congress launches probe into Biden's 'secret nuclear' scheming with Iran

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are demanding the Biden administration explain its scheming in secret with Iran over its nuclear options, actions that potentially violate federal law.

The demand on Wednesday comes in light of the Iran-backed Hamas war that was launched against Israel with an attack that killed hundreds, including babies who were beheaded by the Islamist intruders.

The announcement comes from the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, headed by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

It is working with the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman also to raise concerns "about the administration’s use of officials with sympathetic ties to the Iranian regime to negotiate with Iran."

TRENDING: Potential terrorists from Syria reach remote Arizona border crossing

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The letter to U.S. Department of State Secretary Antony Blinken demands documents, information, and a briefing.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating the Biden Administration’s efforts to conceal details about its ongoing secret nuclear negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran from Congress, ignoring statutory obligations for congressional oversight. The Administration’s lack of transparency is even more troubling in light of press reports about Iran’s direct role in this weekend’s horrific attack on Israel by Hamas and additional revelations that former Special Envoy for Iran (SEI), Robert Malley, and members of his negotiating team may have had compromising ties to the Iranian regime. We request documents, information, and a briefing to assist the Committee’s investigation of these matters," said the letter.

BREAKING: The House Oversight & Accountability Committee launches formal investigation into the administration's Iran policy. Document requests include communications surrounding potential intelligence compromise of Iran Envoy Robert Malley and members of his negotiating team. pic.twitter.com/PN9CHhyoch — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 11, 2023

Is Joe Biden acting as an enemy of the United States? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (79 Votes) 2% (2 Votes)

The committee confirmed, "The United States made recent concessions to Iran, potentially in violation of the Iranian Nuclear Review Act. These concessions occurred as Mr. Malley—the Administration’s top negotiator with Iran—is under investigation for the alleged mishandling of classified material. Mr. Malley already had a history of appeasing United States’ adversaries, including meeting with the terrorist group Hamas. The ongoing investigation into Mr. Malley’s security violations are so serious that he was suspended from his position without pay."

Said the letter, "According to recent media reports, a former member of Mr. Malley’s Iran negotiating team, Ariane Tabatabai, was in close contact with the Iranian regime for years. Ms. Tabatabai participated in the regime-backed Iran Experts Initiative (IEI), which was launched by senior Iranian Foreign Ministry officials in the spring of 2014. The alleged purpose of the initiative was to cultivate a network of European and U.S. researchers that could be used to bolster Iran’s image on global security matters, especially its nuclear program. Its members reportedly worked very closely with the Iranian regime toward this end. Incredibly, despite her previous contact with Iranian regime officials through this unofficial regime-backed network, including consulting with them regarding her potential travel, Ms. Tabatabai is now a high-level staffer within the Department of Defense where she continues to hold a security clearance."

The letter calls for delivery of documents and communications regarding whether Malley's relationships with Iranian regime officials were disclosed or identified, documents regarding the Bureau of Diplomatic Security or other entities involved in "adjudicating access to classified information mentioning or discussing Malley, and more.

It's not the only review that the Biden administration now is facing following Hamas' depraved attacks on civilians, including the terrorist organization's massacre at one kibbutz that included beheading babies.

The Washington Examiner reports Biden restarted a number of aid program payments to Palestinians after President Donald Trump had halted them over concerns the money would be used for terrorism.

"Biden has pledged hundreds of millions of dollars toward Palestinians since taking office, reversing a decision by former President Donald Trump to cut off nearly all aid to Palestinians, in part because of concerns about Hamas’s influence," the report said.

The report explained, "Whether U.S. aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank ended up boosting organizations linked to terrorism remains a key question after Hamas fighters killed more than 1,000 Israelis, most of them civilians, in a surprise incursion into Israel on Saturday."

Only weeks ago, a watchdog organization warned there was not enough transparency regarding the funds Biden was sending to Palestinians.

The Examiner explained the inspector general for the U.S. Agency for International Development expressed concerns that USAID officials had not properly "accounted for the risks of providing aid in Gaza and the West Bank since Biden took office, including the risk of giving money to local groups that have ties to terrorism."

The report said Biden apparently gave money to multiple groups that have links to terrorism.

It cited a State Department grant of $18,315 to a Gaza-based group, Natuf for Environment and Community Development. That organization is backed by a Palestinian bank that has been accused by Israel of having ties to Hamas.

Earlier, Biden sent that group $2,900 for "art and graffiti therapy," $19,996 for inclusive partnerships for youth and $19,806 to "environmental" awareness.

Further, Biden gave Fares Al-Arab, an organization linked to terror in Gaza, $41,213 for a "journalism" program.

Biden also pledged new money to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, which has many links to Hamas.

Trump had cut funding to UNRWA in 2018, but Biden restored it on taking office, promising some $200 million last year.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!