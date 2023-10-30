Congress urges Biden: Stop sending U.S. tax dollars to Hamas terrorists

American tax dollars long have gone to Gaza, where Hamas is the government, leading many to question whether the U.S. actually is funding the organization's terrorism.

Those questioning the decisions to send money there have become more insistent following Hamas' atrocity-laden terrorism it inflicted on Israel on Oct. 7, when it killed 1,400 and kidnapped hundreds more.

In fact, Joe Biden's recent announcement of a plan to send $100 million in "aid" to Gaza after the Hamas horror immediately drew concerns.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: United Auto Workers reach tentative deal with GM, ending 6-week strike

And now a report at The Center Square reveals concerns held by a group of leading House Republicans that any money Biden sends will go to Hamas, and its terrorism.

Lawmakers are asking the U.S. Agency for International Development, which handles much of America's overseas aid, about how to prevent that.

"According to records produced by the State Department in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the State Department was concerned in 2021 about U.S. assistance falling into the hands of Hamas," a congressional letter to USAID explains.

It was a draft memo from the State Department to the Department of the Treasury that already has cited the "high risk" of American tax dollars being accessed – and used – by Hamas terrorists.

Should any U.S. tax dollars go to Gaza? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (26 Votes)

An official for USAID told The Center Square U.S. help for Palestinians doesn't go to Hamas, explaining that humanitarian help, such as food, medical care, shelter and more, goes through "trusted" groups like the World Food Program and others.

And Joe Biden addressed the growing concerns when he said, "If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people and it will end. As a practical matter, it will – it will stop the international community from being able to provide this aid."

Critics, however, said in the report that money is fungible, and what the U.S. sends for food and shelter frees up other money – for other purposes.

So lawmakers say they want to know details of Biden's handouts.

"This includes assessments and controls for hundreds of millions of dollars of U.S. taxpayer-funded humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank and the risk that any of these funds could fall into the hands of or otherwise aid Foreign Terrorist Organizations such as Hamas," the members of Congress wrote to USAID chief Samantha Power.

There already was a determination that American money was not going to the proper recipients.

The letter cited the cut in funding from $286 million a year in 2017 to only $18 million by the end of President Donald Trump's term.

When Biden was elected, he pushed the American handout back up to $235 million, including $75 million specifically for Gaza.

The letter also cites Biden's decision to give money to Iran, widely known as sponsoring terrorism around the world.

The letter charged, "Public reports state that the Islamic Republic of Iran provides Hamas with direct funding, amounting to tens of millions annually. We also know that the Biden administration dramatically increased funding to Gaza and the West Bank and on October 18th, he publicly announced an additional $100 million in U.S. aid to the area. It is vital to fully account for U.S. funds intended for humanitarian purposes to ensure they do not directly or indirectly fund terrorism."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!