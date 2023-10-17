Conservative leaders: 'Not one American taxpayer dollar' should go to Palestinian entities

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Lucy Gilbert

The Daily Signal

More than 60 conservative leaders on Friday urged the complete defunding of U.S. foreign aid to Palestinians through Congress’ appropriations process.

In a joint letter to Congress, the leaders stated, “In light of the heinous war against Israel started by Hamas and supported by other Palestinian elements in the region, not one American taxpayer dollar should flow to or underwrite any Palestinian entity or person.”

Advancing American Freedom, a think tank founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, led the coalition letter. Conservative leaders such as former U.S. Attorney General Ed Meese III; Family Research Council President Tony Perkins; retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William Boykin; Young America’s Foundation President Scott Walker; former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn.; and Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., signed the letter.

This follows news of 30 Americans confirmed killed in Israel and 13 missing as of Sunday during the Hamas attack and subsequent violence.

“The language in the relevant appropriations legislation … must be clear, very specific, comprehensive, and not able to be circumvented by unscrupulous bureaucrats,” the leaders assert.

“The United States must stand with our ally, Israel, and end all funding of Palestinians,” said Advancing American Freedom Executive Director Paul Teller in a statement. “The United States will not fund terrorist organizations like Hamas that use whatever funding given to Palestinians to carry out terrorist operations and attacks like the one we just witnessed. Congress must demonstrate its unwavering support to Israel and cease funding the Palestinians.”

Advancing American Freedom is an organization that advocates for conservative values and policy proposals. The letter says the group is ready to assist Congress “in any way” with defunding legislation.

