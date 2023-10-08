A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Country star makes 'nude' admission about husband's photo for cookbook

'I like him naked'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2023 at 7:29pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Jessie James Decker shared the story behind the racy throwback photo of her husband Eric Decker that she posted to promote her new cookbook, "Just Eat: More Than 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes That Taste Just Like Home."

In 2020, the former NFL wide receiver posted an Instagram image of himself nude while reading his wife's first cookbook, "Just Feed Me." In August, the 35-year-old country pop singer, who will release "Just Eat" Oct. 10, reposted the picture, which she photoshopped with the cover of her upcoming release.

In an interview with FOX Business, the "I Still Love You" hitmaker revealed whose idea it was for Eric to strip down in the sultry snap.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







