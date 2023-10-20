A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Death toll in Gaza hospital blast greatly exaggerated

Independent intelligence sources claim number was closer to 10 to50

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2023 at 3:44pm
(JERUSALEM POST) – The number of deaths at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital caused by the misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad missile on Wednesday night may have been grossly misrepresented by local sources, according to Thursday reports from a number of independent intelligence sources as well as European news sources.

Local Hamas-run Gazan sources allege that 471 people were killed at the hospital; foreign independent intelligence sources claimed instead that the number was closer to 10-50.

France's Le Monde noted in a Thursday analysis that at least 15 lifeless bodies were visible in verified video footage of the area moments after the explosion. Four of those were bodies of infants.

Read the full story ›

