Dem senator accused of accepting gold bars, stacks of cash in bribes set for trial

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A federal judge scheduled Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial for May 6, 2024.

Menendez pleaded not guilty Sept. 27 and was released on $100,000 bond after he was indicted on federal corruption charges. His wife, Nadine Menendez, along with three New Jersey businessmen who are also co-defendants, Jose Uribs, Fred Daibes and Wael Hana, will also stand trial in May.

The senator was indicted in September for his acceptance of bribes — which included gold bars, stacks of cash found in his home, a luxury vehicle and home mortgage payments — in exchange for using his office to aid the government of Egypt and enrich three New Jersey businessmen.

“Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator and serve with honor and distinction,” he said in a statement denying all allegations. “Even worse, they see me as an obstacle in the way of their broader political goals.”

The cash found stuffed in his clothing, Menendez said at a press conference following his indictment, was taken from his personal savings.

Menendez temporarily stepped down from his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Sept. 22.

Prosecutors revealed Monday in court that part of the evidence for their case would be from 50 electronic devices obtained through warrants, according to CNBC.

“I think Senator Menendez is headed for prison,” Philip Holloway, criminal defense attorney and legal analyst, told the DCNF after the indictment was released. “He’s facing a maximum of 45 years in prison so this may be effectively a life sentence for him.”

Holloway noted that prosecutors only revealed in the indictment “the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to the evidence. “[T]here is more to this case that they have not yet revealed such as audio recordings, video, electronic communications such as emails and text messages, and witness testimony,” he said.

