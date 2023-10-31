Demonstrators disrupt Congress to demand punishment for Israel

Demonstrators pushing for American support for the terrorists of Hamas and punishment for Israel have disrupted a congressional hearing doing business for American taxpayers – with shouts, signs and descriptions of Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a "murderer."

The fight erupted as members of Congress were delayed in their work on a plan to provide aid to both Israel and Ukraine in light of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel this month that left some 1,400 dead and another 200 innocent civilians kidnapped.

The atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, including burning whole families alive, shocked the world.

Nevertheless, a report from the Washington Examiner said multiple protesters were arrested and removed from a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. They were demanding the U.S. stop providing aid to Israel, and that Israel surrender in the war that Hamas started against the Middle East democracy.

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters interrupt US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's congressional hearing. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lvhklbWUPF — Leonidas Official (@Leonidas_17GOI) October 31, 2023

The report confirmed Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, had to halt Blinken's testimony five times because of the insurrection attempts.

Democrats repeatedly have insisted that similar protesters, interrupting the work of Congress, not just a congressional committee, on Jan. 6, 2021, actually constituted an "insurrection" even though the events were a protest turned into a riot.

Democrats, and media allies, demand that those events were an "insurrection" and have called for lengthy prison sentences for anyone involved. In fact, they're using their claims it was an "insurrection" to try to keep President Donald Trump off the 2024 election ballot by claiming he violated the Constitution by supporting that "insurrection."

Actually, what he did was hold a rally that day, and told his supporters to go to the Capitol and peacefully protest over their issues.

The Examiner reported protesters were taken out of the hearing room by police after interrupting the process by displaying signs such as "No more $$$ 4 Israel."

The Daily Mail reported they blasted Blinken as a "murderer" and demanded Israel stop responding to the military attack by Hamas.

The Daily Mail reported the protesters were "drenched in fake blood" and caused "chaos" for Congress.

The report said, "The latest stunt follows a string of similar demonstrations on Capitol Hill over the Israel-Hamas war and comes less than 24 hours after Republicans announced a plan to send $14.3billion to Israel."

WND reported earlier when other pro-Hamas protesters staged what was described as an "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol, demanding Israel stop its response to the terror attack staged by Hamas on innocent civilians.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican firebrand from Georgia, wondered why they weren't being arrested.

After all, more than a thousand people, protesting at the time what they considered to be a stolen election, were arrested, often at the point of a SWAT team gun in a raid, and jailed, sometimes for years, before they were given a trial, and THEN sentenced to more jail for the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned riot.

Since then, there has been significant documentation of the bias in that election, including Mark Zuckerberg's $400 million plus handed out to recruit voters from Democrat districts to help Joe Biden.

Even more significant was the FBI's decision to interfere in the election, by warning media outlets to suppress the accurate reporting on the Biden family scandals revealed in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop. A subsequent survey confirmed Biden almost undoubtedly would have lost had that information been routinely reported.

"These people don't want peace," Greene charged.

When a protester got in her face, shaking his fist at her, claiming "Gaza blood is on your hands," he was escorted away.

Greene responded, "Not my hands," and then questioned why the man wasn't being arrested.

"These people are crazy," she said. "Are they arresting people inside. No? Did they arrest them? Why isn't he being arrested? This is an insurrection."

Greene shared a streaming video from a balcony at the Capitol.

A commentary at Twitchy said, "We're all good with the right to protest, but we have many questions. Did they obtain a permit for this assembly being chief among them? Also, before anyone starts shouting, we didn't redefine insurrection the Left did."

Protesters inside Capitol demand Israeli Ceasefire https://t.co/wn58ZzRRPq — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 18, 2023

Looks like our democracy is under attack. Solitary confinement for 2 years and then you'll get your trial. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) October 18, 2023

Wow this is an insurrection!! That’s how we define it now right? — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) October 18, 2023

Where are the Jan 6 rules? Arrest them with no bail and put them on trial. Where is the so-called justice system? — LINDA GONZALES (@LINDAG2021) October 18, 2023

