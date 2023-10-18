Dems now adopt GOP suggestion to split U.S. into 'red' and 'blue'

It was back in February when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, a Republican firebrand from Georgia, suggested a "national divorce" because of the chasm between her party's traditional values and free speech and free market agenda points and the leftist Democratic "woke" culture that mirrors communism in many ways being "shoved down our throats."

Democrats, predictably, condemned her, with their media partners wondering about her "controversial" statements.

It seems those ideas have gotten less "controversial," because a new polling shows nearly a third of Democrats say a "political break" from conservative states is needed.

The results from Center for Politics at the University of Virginia were outlined in a Washington Examiner column by Paul Bedard.



He explained, "Liberals laughed when conservatives, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), called for dividing the United States into red and blue states because of national disunity and partisanship. But they’re not laughing now. In fact, about a third of Democrats believe a political break from conservative-leaning states is needed."

The survey included 2,008 voters, and revealed 31% of "Biden supporters" now want Democrat-controlled states to secede.

And form their own country.

That idea isn't actually new. Southern states tried it more than a century ago, triggering the Civil War.

"Among voters who back former President Donald Trump, 41% support secession," the report said.

"Disturbingly, nearly one-third (31%) of Trump supporters and about a quarter (24%) of Biden supporters at least somewhat agree that democracy is no longer a viable system and that the country should explore alternative forms of government to ensure stability and progress," the center explained.

It was Joe Biden, a Democrat, who stunningly promised more unity when he took office in 2021. Since then, the divisions have exploded, for reasons including his incessant bashing of conservative Americans as "MAGA" ideologues and his wild claim that they are a threat to democracy.

The polling, the Examiner said, found:

A majority of both Biden (70%) and Trump (68%) voters believed electing officials from the opposite party would result in lasting harm to the U.S.

Roughly half (52% Biden voters, 47% Trump voters) viewed those who supported the other party as threats to the American way of life.

About 40% of both groups (41% Biden voters, 38% Trump voters) at least somewhat believed that the other side had become so extreme that it is acceptable to use violence to prevent them from achieving their goals.

The Washington Post, only weeks ago, said another report charged that the move for secession comes from division between states. In that report, Colby College's Nicholas F. Jacobs said, "Partisan intensity does not do much explanation" in existing support for secession, Jacobs explained. "Rather, it is highly dependent (almost entirely) on whether or not someone really thinks that red and blue states are just different — and different on meaningful dimensions, such as quality of government services, etc."

He explained, "When political divisions take on a territorial dimension, foundational attitudes central to maintaining the delicate federal relationship are challenged.

"No longer one country seeking to accommodate diverse peoples, some individuals see many peoples fitting uneasily into one federation, threatening collective decision-making. In the United States, between 20 and 30 percent of Democratic and Republican partisans are willing to express some agreement with secessionist sentiments, even in the absence of a major secessionist party or movement."

